Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Capital City Ques Host All Black Scholarship Affair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chi Iota Chapter of the Capital City Ques are asking people to dress in all black to give back one of their scholarship initiatives. The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that aims to raise money to help students pay for college. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Ready, Set... Shift! With Elevation Shift Brunch

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Take your life and business to the next level by shifting!. The event will feature several panelists with tips and strategies to help you in every area of your life including your finances. The event is Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. and registration is open now.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Wednesday for the month of February, we will go beyond the banks with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden for exclusive interviews with staff leading up to the highly anticipated unveiling of their Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center. We will learn...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Casting Call for Two Local Based Series

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you are an actor looking to push your skills from the stage to an ongoing production,. Maybe you’ve never acted before and its something of interest to you- now is your big chance to show off those hidden talents. WoW productions is hosting an open...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 additional closures nationwide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bed Bath & Beyond has announced its closing 87 more stores nationwide. This adds to the 150 closures the retailer announced last August. The new closures include five buy-buy-baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics. Last week, the company warned...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frenchie is a 2-year-old French Bulldog mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Frenchie is just as goofy as he looks! You can’t help but smile when you meet him and he returns the smile with his adorable underbite! He always has a tooth or tongue hanging out. Frenchie is very playful and energetic. He loves to chase a ball and is always ready to get in the car or go for a walk. Frenchie is a very curious fellow and loves to sniff things and check them out. He loves to be where his people are and will be your little shadow and snuggle buddy!
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda County fire services seek community help

SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
COLUMBIA, SC

