Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day at the South Carolina State Museum with “Amore Under the Stars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Its a full month at the South Carolina State Museum. Saturday, February 4th the museum will be highlighting a living legendary Blues Performer, Drink Mall for Drink Small and SC Blues Day. Tickets for the event have sold out, but you can still...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Capital City Ques Host All Black Scholarship Affair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Chi Iota Chapter of the Capital City Ques are asking people to dress in all black to give back one of their scholarship initiatives. The All-Black Scholarship Affair is a formal fundraising event that aims to raise money to help students pay for college. The...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ready, Set... Shift! With Elevation Shift Brunch
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Take your life and business to the next level by shifting!. The event will feature several panelists with tips and strategies to help you in every area of your life including your finances. The event is Saturday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. and registration is open now.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia High School’s Alumni Group Hosting “Coming Home” Celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A newly formed Alumni Association for Columbia High School is hoping to round up former students for a coming home celebration. The event is not only for former students but former staff as well. The reunion will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 4 p.m....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia City Ballet Teams up with S.C. Philharmonic for Romeo and Juliet Ballet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Ballet will host two performances of Romeo and Juliet at the Koger Center of the Arts. These performances will be accompanied by the South Carolina Philharmonic orchestra who will provide the musical scores for the tale of two star crossed lovers. Shows will...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Members of U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band performs in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, members of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America’s Rock Band, Full Spectrum is performing in Columbia. The band is kicking off their tour at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday. Major Gregory Perry, the senior JROTC instructor at Spring Valley High invited...
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every Wednesday for the month of February, we will go beyond the banks with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden for exclusive interviews with staff leading up to the highly anticipated unveiling of their Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center. We will learn...
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Casting Call for Two Local Based Series
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you are an actor looking to push your skills from the stage to an ongoing production,. Maybe you’ve never acted before and its something of interest to you- now is your big chance to show off those hidden talents. WoW productions is hosting an open...
WIS-TV
Additional school threats Friday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday afternoon saw threats target A.C. Flora and Richland High School. Both schools were sent into lockdown but were reported to be operating normally by officials. Friday’s threats continued a string of school threats that struck the Midlands throughout the week. Thursday night a 15-year-old Spring...
abccolumbia.com
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 additional closures nationwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bed Bath & Beyond has announced its closing 87 more stores nationwide. This adds to the 150 closures the retailer announced last August. The new closures include five buy-buy-baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics. Last week, the company warned...
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday: Frenchie
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frenchie is a 2-year-old French Bulldog mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Frenchie is just as goofy as he looks! You can’t help but smile when you meet him and he returns the smile with his adorable underbite! He always has a tooth or tongue hanging out. Frenchie is very playful and energetic. He loves to chase a ball and is always ready to get in the car or go for a walk. Frenchie is a very curious fellow and loves to sniff things and check them out. He loves to be where his people are and will be your little shadow and snuggle buddy!
WIS-TV
Saluda County fire services seek community help
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 9 hours ago. Part Two: Alex...
abccolumbia.com
“The First Responders of First Responders,” City of Columbia hiring 911 operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Firefighters, law enforcement, and EMS can all play a vital role during an emergency. But first, they have to be dispatched from a 911 Operator. Known as the “First Responders of First Responders,” the Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is currently looking for people to join their team at 1800 Laurel Street.
WIS-TV
Columbia leaders hold closed-door meeting with representatives from Colony Apartments’ ownership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia leaders were face to face with representatives from the highly- scrutinized Monroe Group on Wednesday. It’s unclear what was discussed or if any agreements have been made. The Monroe Group owns the Colony Apartments, a federally subsidized complex that the city evacuated in late...
WIS-TV
Advocates hold conference at the State House for police reform, “These mothers are crying.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizers said they called the conference in response to the “Police crisis in the state of South Carolina.”. Brenda Murphy of the NAACP, “We have got to look at mental health needs in our state. They are great, they are underfunded.”. Murphy said, “Recidivism...
Comments / 0