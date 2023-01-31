Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Pfizer eyes big drop in COVID-related revenues in 2023
After two straight years of surging sales due to COVID-19 products, Pfizer projected a steep decline in 2023 revenues as demand for vaccines and therapeutics ebbs. The pharma giant expects about a 30 percent drop in company revenues this year as governments work off excess inventories of Pfizer's coronavirus-related products and consumer demand wanes in some markets.
The Covid sales boom is over for Pfizer
Pfizer generated nearly $57 billion in combined sales last year from its Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral pill. That works out to almost 60% of the company's total revenue for 2022. But the boom appears to be over.
Pfizer and Moderna Quadrupling Price of COVID Vaccine Raises Concerns
Lawmakers from both the U.S. and U.K. have written to the two pharmaceutical companies to express concerns over plans to raise the price of a dose to $110-$130.
Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment.
ValueWalk
ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
ASML put concerns about China restrictions to rest, beating Wall Street views for the fourth quarter. It also boosted guidance for the current quarter. The company said it sees revenue growing by at least 25% this year. The stock has been traveling higher in January, getting support well above longer-...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
All three of the major U.S. stock market indexes plunged over the past year, but only the Nasdaq remains in bear market territory. Severe market downturns have historically provided long-term investors with the absolute best opportunity to buy top-notch companies at heavily discounted prices. Nvidia was piling up record revenue...
investing.com
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors' fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago.The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share projections for $1.69, according to a poll of industry analysts by FactSet.Quarterly revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion, the company said, also beating estimates for $39.96 billion.Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 4.6% before the opening bell Tuesday.GM made record pretax income of $14.47 billion, the high end...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GM, McDonald's, UPS, Pulte, International Paper and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — The automaker's stock surged 8.4% on Tuesday after the company cruised past analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. The outperformance came despite profit margins narrowing year over year. GM also said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but that guidance was still above analyst estimates.
investing.com
Apple fundamentals have deteriorated further, argue analysts
© Reuters. Apple (AAPL) fundamentals have deteriorated further, argues analyst. Lynx Equity Strategies cut its price target on iPhone maker Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $110 in a note to clients on Thursday, ahead of its earnings release after the close. Lynx analysts told investors that expectations will "ratchet down"...
msn.com
Canada Goose Falls as Economic Woes, China Spur Outlook Cut
(Bloomberg) -- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported revenue and earnings that fell far short of analysts’ estimates after Covid-19 outbreaks hurt sales in China in December, the company’s busiest month. Most Read from Bloomberg. The Canadian manufacturer of high-end parkas and apparel slashed its outlook for the current...
Merck sees sharp decline in COVID sales for 2023 after strong fourth quarter
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) on Thursday forecast 2023 earnings below Wall Street estimates along with an expected steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment, and its shares fell around 2%.
Amgen Records Slight Fall In Quarterly Earnings; Lower COVID-19 Manufacturing Pacts Impact Bottomline
Amgen Inc's AMGN fourth-quarter revenues were $6.84 billion, beating the consensus of $6.76 billion, largely unchanged from Q4 2021, and benefited from a 4% increase in product sales, offset by lower COVID-19 manufacturing collaboration revenues. Product sales growth was driven by 10% volume growth, partially offset by a 3% lower...
investing.com
Gilead profit beats Street expectations on COVID and HIV sales
(Reuters) -Gilead Sciences Inc on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit driven by strong demand for its HIV and cancer drugs, while COVID-19 antiviral Veklury had sales that were double Wall Street estimates. The U.S. biotech company also forecast 2023 sales of $26 billion to $26.5 billion, ahead of analyst...
kalkinemedia.com
GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook
(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2023. The positive outlook and strong Q4 results are the latest endorsement of chief executive Emma Walmsey's spin-off last year of consumer business Haleon.
