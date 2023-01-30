Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Chiefs fan starts petition to have Donna Kelce do honorary coin toss at Super Bowl LVII
Fan wants the mother of the Chiefs and Eagles star players to be chosen for the honorary coin toss.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium.
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Philadelphia-area school district announces delay for day after Eagles play in Super Bowl 57
Win or lose, one Philadelphia-area school district has already decided to let the kids sleep in on the day after the Super Bowl.
Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans
Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles appear to have added to their reputation during this year’s NFC Championship Game. Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, spoke out this week on the harsh treatment that she received from Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC title game in Philadelphia. In a video... The post Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Super Bowl LVII: Here's What To Wear To Cheer On The Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. The last time the Philadelphia Eagles appeared in the Super Bowl, they were a fantastic underdog team replete...
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs sports bar nestled in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Brotherly Love is known for having diehard Eagles fans, but there are also some Kansas City Chiefs fans living among us. The group of Chiefs fans meet at Big Charlie's Saloon in South Philadelphia. But how did a South Philadelphia bar turn into a haven for Chiefs supporters. The story starts more than 50 years ago when the bar owner's father placed a bet on the Chiefs to win the 1970 Super Bowl. He told his son that if the Chiefs won, he'd buy him a new bike.That's exactly what happened and Paul, the owner, never forgot...
Comments / 0