Kansas health care system faces ongoing mental health bed shortages, waiver waitlists
Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard gives updates on mental health beds to lawmakers during a Friday meeting. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent.
