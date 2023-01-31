Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin A Finalist For Four-Star Class Of 2024 RB
The Luke Fickell era has begun with a ton of impressive additions for the Wisconsin Badgers. National Signing Day came and went, and the Badgers continue to make headlines for some of the top recruits in college football. On Thursday, Class of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall cut down...
wisportsheroics.com
2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Re-Commitment
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get better and better. The Luke Fickell era in Madison has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight (in a good way). Today the Badgers received incredible news; they got back one of their massive commitments who had previously de-committed. Jamel Howard re-opened his commitment in November following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. He then picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (FL), LSU, and Ole Miss, while also entertaining a prior offer from Illinois. Today he re-committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
wisportsheroics.com
Game Preview: Wisconsin vs Ohio State Buckeyes
Tomorrow is a really important game for the Wisconsin Badgers. They travel to Columbus to take on the reeling Buckeyes. Wisconsin has lost six of their last seven games. Ohio State has also lost seven of their last eight games. Both teams are looking for a spark to get into the NCAA Tournament. Here’s a preview of tomorrow’s game. Tip time is 6 PM on FS1.
madcitysportszone.com
Kenney & Heilprin: Wisconsin Basketball Keeps Sliding..., Spring Practice Storylines, Fickell Is Recruiting
Ben and Zach are live talking about Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, what’s gone wrong recently, the outlook on Greg Gard and the program, how the team rebounds, what must happen going into next year & more. They then talk about the interview with Darryl Peterson, some spring practice storylines, Luke Fickell’s great recruiting and more.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Wrestling Struggles Crushing 24-11 Loss to Nebraska
The Wisconsin Badgers wrestling team took on the Nebraska Corn Huskers in a dual meet. The number five school in the country brought the intensity against the Badgers and secured a 24-11 win. The Badgers secured wins at 133, 165, and 285 pounds, but unfortunately came up short against an extremely tough opponent.
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
big10central.com
What you should know about Wisconsin football's busy recruiting cycle
The University of Wisconsin football team has been generating a lot of recruiting buzz since Luke Fickell took over as coach in November. Here's what we've learned so far. (34) updates to this series since Updated 5 hrs ago.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
nbc15.com
Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A disturbance in the parking lot of Madison LaFollette High School has prompted the postponement of the school’s basketball game against Madison East High School. According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a teenager displayed a gun during the lunch-time altercation involving around a...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage brokers $1.5 million office sale in Madison
A new owner has purchased the Vantage IV office building in Madison, Wisconsin, for $1.5 million. Greywolf Brokerage assisted the seller in the sale. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in the transaction. The two-story, 18,653-square-foot multi-tenant office building is located at 2802 Coho St....
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
939thegame.com
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
Comments / 0