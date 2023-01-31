ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday

The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday

The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
HOUSTON, TX
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15

The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggie women divers take four of top five spots in 1-meter event at Air Force Invitational

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alyssa Clairmont led the Texas A&M divers to a 1-2-4-5 finish on the women’s 1-meter springboard Friday at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont won her 10th event of the season with 311.70 points. A&M’s Mayson Richards placed second at 309.35 with teammates Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props in fourth and fifth respectively with 297.25 and 291.50 points.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to get healthy on the court

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has gotten healthy off the court. Now it has a chance to do so on the court. A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton returned from missing a combined 19 games to spark a 75-73 victory over Georgia for the team’s first Southeastern Conference victory on Jan. 22. Junior guard Sahara Jones returned for the Vanderbilt game Sunday after missing six games with a back injury to give A&M its deepest bench in almost two months. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in victory as Vanderbilt won for the first time in SEC play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station seeks redevelopment efforts through 2023

The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development. “This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Plans in place to renovate Hearne’s Wood Field

Hearne head football coach Ricky Sargent had to wait an unexpected extra week to coach his first home game with the Eagles in 2017. Rains from Hurricane Harvey had flooded Wood Field, Hearne’s home since 1929, and forced the team to play on a Saturday and rent Franklin’s stadium instead. Last season, the Eagles’ season opener against Burton had a spontaneous site change to Caldwell on the day of the game due to wet field conditions.
HEARNE, TX
College Station girls basketball team runs past Magnolia West

In every aspect of the game, the buzz word surrounding the College Station girls basketball team is attack. Thursday in a rescheduled District 21-5A matchup against Magnolia West, the Lady Cougars pushed the issue in transition offense and on the boards to take a 57-41 win at Cougar Gym. “That’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is

In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
TULSA, OK

