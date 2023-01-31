Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team hopes to improve free-throw shooting against Georgia
At 5-foot-11, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said a multi-hour bus ride can get uncomfortable for him quickly with minimal leg room let alone for college basketball players standing more than 6-foot tall. So the fact that Aggies’ travel plans got changed by the winter weather on Monday might...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie track and field teams to compete in New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday, Saturday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A&M’s women enter the meet ranked 10th nationally led by Lamara Distin and G’Auna Edwards. Distin won the women’s high jump last week at the Razorback Invitational, while Edwards won the pentathlon.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to face Rice in Houston on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Rice at 11 a.m. Saturday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. A&M has opened the season with five straight victories, including two last week in the ITA Kickoff Weekend to qualify for the upcoming ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team has 11 freshmen, 3 transfers enrolled; Maroon & White Game April 15
The Texas A&M football has 11 freshmen on campus taking courses along with three transfers who be able to take part in spring drills, which start on March 28. The high school players who graduated early are offensive linemen – Chase Bisontis, 6-5, 305, Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, N.J.; TJ Shanahan, 6-4, 325, Austin Westlake; Colton Thomasson, 6-8, 325, Smithson Valley; wide receivers – Raymond Cottrell, 6-2, 205, Milton, Fla.; Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, Booker T. Washington, North Tulsa; running back – Rueben Owens, 5-11, 190, El Campo; tight end – Jaden Platt, 6-5, 230, V.R. Eaton; linebackers – Daymion Sanford, 6-2, 210, Katy Paetow; Taurean York, 6-0, 215, Temple; defensive lineman – Jaden Scarlett, 6-3, 275, Argyle; defensive back – Jayvon Thomas, 5-11, 185, South Oak Cliff.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women divers take four of top five spots in 1-meter event at Air Force Invitational
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alyssa Clairmont led the Texas A&M divers to a 1-2-4-5 finish on the women’s 1-meter springboard Friday at the Air Force Diving Invitational. Clairmont won her 10th event of the season with 311.70 points. A&M’s Mayson Richards placed second at 309.35 with teammates Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props in fourth and fifth respectively with 297.25 and 291.50 points.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to get healthy on the court
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has gotten healthy off the court. Now it has a chance to do so on the court. A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton returned from missing a combined 19 games to spark a 75-73 victory over Georgia for the team’s first Southeastern Conference victory on Jan. 22. Junior guard Sahara Jones returned for the Vanderbilt game Sunday after missing six games with a back injury to give A&M its deepest bench in almost two months. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in victory as Vanderbilt won for the first time in SEC play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station seeks redevelopment efforts through 2023
The city of College Station could see significant changes in the next few years as it looks into redeveloping the area through strategic planning, commercial and retail development. “This may be a misconception, but when the city starts talking about redevelopment or maybe some scenario planning in an area, I...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team uses strong second half to get past College Station 65-57
Up six points with a minute to go, Rudder’s players heard a loud “Let’s go Rangers!” chant bellowed out from their fans at Cougar Gym as they drowned out College Station’s cheers on the opposite sideline. That encouragement from the Rudder faithful was needed for...
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Plans in place to renovate Hearne’s Wood Field
Hearne head football coach Ricky Sargent had to wait an unexpected extra week to coach his first home game with the Eagles in 2017. Rains from Hurricane Harvey had flooded Wood Field, Hearne’s home since 1929, and forced the team to play on a Saturday and rent Franklin’s stadium instead. Last season, the Eagles’ season opener against Burton had a spontaneous site change to Caldwell on the day of the game due to wet field conditions.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls basketball team runs past Magnolia West
In every aspect of the game, the buzz word surrounding the College Station girls basketball team is attack. Thursday in a rescheduled District 21-5A matchup against Magnolia West, the Lady Cougars pushed the issue in transition offense and on the boards to take a 57-41 win at Cougar Gym. “That’s...
tulsapeople.com
Preserving History: A Q&A with the creators of Booker T. Washington basketball documentary
La’Mar Burks and Rodney Clark, Ph.D., spent two years producing a documentary that captures the history and greatness of Booker T. Washington High School basketball. As alumni of Booker T. Washington, the pair created the film to celebrate the school and sport they love and immortalize its legacy for generations.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 3
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
Legendary Tulsa DJ Billy Parker tells decades of stories in new book
A hit musician, many Tulsans remember Billy Parker as the voice on KVOO. He was named DJ of the Year multiple times by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
