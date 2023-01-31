The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has gotten healthy off the court. Now it has a chance to do so on the court. A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker and sophomore guard Tineya Hylton returned from missing a combined 19 games to spark a 75-73 victory over Georgia for the team’s first Southeastern Conference victory on Jan. 22. Junior guard Sahara Jones returned for the Vanderbilt game Sunday after missing six games with a back injury to give A&M its deepest bench in almost two months. Unfortunately, it didn’t result in victory as Vanderbilt won for the first time in SEC play.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO