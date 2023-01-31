Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sportmanship shown in Whitehouse vs. Tyler girls basketball game
Emotion, grittiness and sportsmanship were on full display between the Tyler Lady Lions and Whitehouse LadyCats on Friday night. The rivals fought tooth-and-nail throughout before the Lady Lions gradually pulled away in the second half of the District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den in Tyler. Then with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Girls Basketball: Van's Landry Jones scores 1,000th career point
ATHENS — Van junior guard Landry Jones hit a 3-pointer from the corner foer her 1,000th career point as the Lady Vandals defeated Athens 81-26 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. On the night, Jones had 31 points, along with nine rebounds, two assists and six...
