Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
kq2.com
$100,000 scratcher prize won in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Lottery says that a player uncovered one of seven $100,000 top prizes in the "Triple Cherry Crossword" scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at King Hill Mart and Liquor located at 4702 King Hill Avenue in St. Joseph. According to the Missouri Lottery Public Relations...
Kansas City golf course’s transformation ranked among best in US
Golf Digest recently named Oakwood Country Club's golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.
17 school districts in Kansas City
From Blue Springs to Shawnee, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around Kansas City.
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
KCTV 5
4 teens charged following vandalism at Blue Valley High School
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx...
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
KMZU
Oak Grove driver injured after striking embankment
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – An Oak Grove driver is moderately injured Wednesday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol states 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment while traveling northbound on Highway 23, south of Route AA. The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m., indicates the report.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
Entire Missouri Neighborhood Saw Beast with Red Eyes in the Woods
It's easy to dismiss one person who claims to have witnessed something strange in the woods. However, it's more difficult in my opinion to ignore an entire Missouri neighborhood that claims it saw a beast with red eyes peering out of the woods. The brand new documentary from the YouTube...
Olathe man lucky to be alive after being shot while hunting in Miami County
An Olathe, Kansas man is recovering at Overland Park Medical Center after being shot while hunting in Miami County's Hillsdale Park.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
1 man wounded in Wednesday night shooting in KCMO
One man suffered critical injuries in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
Comments / 0