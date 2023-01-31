ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
LAWRENCE, KS
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Hiring for Kansas City International Airport Location

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, is now hiring for hourly and management positions at its location in the new terminal at the Kansas City International (KCI) Airport in Terminal B. Interested candidates may apply by...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kq2.com

$100,000 scratcher prize won in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Lottery says that a player uncovered one of seven $100,000 top prizes in the "Triple Cherry Crossword" scratchers game. The ticket was purchased at King Hill Mart and Liquor located at 4702 King Hill Avenue in St. Joseph. According to the Missouri Lottery Public Relations...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMZU

Oak Grove driver injured after striking embankment

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – An Oak Grove driver is moderately injured Wednesday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol states 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment while traveling northbound on Highway 23, south of Route AA. The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m., indicates the report.
OAK GROVE, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

