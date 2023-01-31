Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
mycouriertribune.com
Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday
Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
kmmo.com
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
mycouriertribune.com
Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney
KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
17 school districts in Kansas City
From Blue Springs to Shawnee, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around Kansas City.
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Arrested on P&P Warrant
A St. Joseph man was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant Thursday in Andrew County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 40-year-old St. Joseph resident Brian K. Frazier at 8 P.M. Thursday on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Frazier...
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
kttn.com
Two-year-old boy injured in crash on Interstate 35
A child from Cameron was taken to a hospital following a rear-end accident late Thursday afternoon in Clay County. The two-year-old boy received minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital. Two cars were northbound and entered congested traffic on Interstate 35, north of Highway 152 when the car driven...
Olathe man lucky to be alive after being shot while hunting in Miami County
An Olathe, Kansas man is recovering at Overland Park Medical Center after being shot while hunting in Miami County's Hillsdale Park.
KCTV 5
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans. New area code coming to 816 region. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a 21-year delay, an...
Comments / 0