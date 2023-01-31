ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, MO

KSNT News

KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
LAWRENCE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday

Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
KEARNEY, MO
kmmo.com

OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney

KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney. Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
KEARNEY, MO
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Arrested on P&P Warrant

A St. Joseph man was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant Thursday in Andrew County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 40-year-old St. Joseph resident Brian K. Frazier at 8 P.M. Thursday on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Frazier...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Two-year-old boy injured in crash on Interstate 35

A child from Cameron was taken to a hospital following a rear-end accident late Thursday afternoon in Clay County. The two-year-old boy received minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital. Two cars were northbound and entered congested traffic on Interstate 35, north of Highway 152 when the car driven...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

