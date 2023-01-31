Read full article on original website
KRGV
Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police
A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
kurv.com
Pioneer High School Student With BB Gun On Campus Arrested
A Sharyland Pioneer High School student is in juvenile custody facing charges for causing a lockdown at the school Tuesday morning. McAllen police officers responded at around 10:30 to a report of a student with a gun. The report sent the school into lockdown, and the student was located and detained. Police confiscated what turned out to be a BB gun.
KRGV
Santa Rosa ISD enhancing security measures after former student killed in shooting
The small town of Santa Rosa remains on edge after a teen was shot last week, and a suspect has yet to be named. The victim, a former 16-year-old student at the Santa Rosa Independent School District, died in the shooting. According to school district leaders, the killing has sent...
KRGV
Harlingen police arrest two suspects in connection with shooting of teen
The Harlingen Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 16-year-old male, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched to 4205 Wilson Road Tuesday at 2 a.m. where they found the teen with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release. The suspect...
Alleged burglar steals $700 of vape pens from Harlingen store, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to the burglary of a vape store just outside of Harlingen’s city limits, according to Cameron County authorities. Abelardo Pena Jr., 23, was arrested Monday after an investigation revealed he was a suspect in the Dec. 18 burglary of La Mexico Store, the Cameron County […]
kurv.com
Teenagers Targeted In Two Separate Shootings In Harlingen
Harlingen police are continuing to investigate two separate incidents on Tuesday in which two teenagers were shot. A 15-year-old is recovering after gunshots rang out at an apartment complex on Haine Drive near the Treasure Hills neighborhood. Police have not yet made any arrests in the incident Tuesday night. Also,...
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Grecia Velez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at a Stripes store on East 14th and Lincoln streets, authorities said. Velez was wearing a white shirt and white pajamas. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Brownsville...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
KRGV
Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in crash
A 14-year-old male from Edinburg is facing multiple charges in connection with a police chase in Falfurrias that ended in a crash. Four undocumented migrants were in the vehicle with the juvenile driver, according to the Falfurrias Police Department. The chase began Wednesday evening when the Falfurias Police Department were...
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
15-year-old shot in Harlingen overnight, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 15-year-old was shot in Harlingen Tuesday night, according to police. At about 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 2900 block of Haine Drive in reference to shots fired. Police were flagged down and discovered a 15-year-old at the scene had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital […]
KRGV
Students, parents protest closures of two La Joya ISD elementary schools
Officials with the La Joya Independent School District met with parents and students after announcing the closure of two elementary schools. The school district announced Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will shut down at the end of the school year due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
KRGV
Weslaco ISD offering active shooter training course for parents
Parents that have a child enrolled at the Weslaco Independent School District will be able to attend an active shooter training course scheduled for Thursday. The training is specifically for parents and will be led by a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "You know our teachers have...
Police: Man tried to stab someone with a screwdriver at home
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to stab someone in his household with a screwdriver after argument over a text message, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Valentin Garcia-Berezaluce was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily […]
BPD: Man threatens store clerks with knife after stealing alcohol, car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been accused of stealing a car and several alcoholic beverages and then allegedly threatening store clerks with a knife attached to brass knuckles, police said. Victor Almarez, 23, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 26 at 2700 block of US Highway 77 parking lot on the charges of […]
Police search for man who stole tools from open garage in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a grass trimmer and blower from a residence. Police obtained video surveillance of the incident that occurred Jan. 6 on Timber Drive in which a suspect is seen entering a garage and taking a grass trimmer, […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday. Jessica Alvarado was arrested on charges of unlawful transport or attempted transport from the United States, federal records show.
Cameron County jailer arrested for smuggling drugs to inmates, sheriff says
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jailer was arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited materials and substances to inmates, authorities say. Miguel Limon, 21, has been charged with of abuse of official capacity, prohibited substances in a correction facility and contraband in a correction facility. On Nov. 8, Cameron County deputies responded to the […]
KRGV
Search continues for suspect in car burglaries
Edinburg police are still in search for the man behind all the car break-ins. Edinburg police say they strongly believe the person behind the 26 car break-ins is working alone. Channel 5 News spoke with one resident who says he won’t be leaving his car unlocked again. “I saw...
