KRGV

Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police

A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot. Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Pioneer High School Student With BB Gun On Campus Arrested

A Sharyland Pioneer High School student is in juvenile custody facing charges for causing a lockdown at the school Tuesday morning. McAllen police officers responded at around 10:30 to a report of a student with a gun. The report sent the school into lockdown, and the student was located and detained. Police confiscated what turned out to be a BB gun.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Teenagers Targeted In Two Separate Shootings In Harlingen

Harlingen police are continuing to investigate two separate incidents on Tuesday in which two teenagers were shot. A 15-year-old is recovering after gunshots rang out at an apartment complex on Haine Drive near the Treasure Hills neighborhood. Police have not yet made any arrests in the incident Tuesday night. Also,...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Grecia Velez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2 at a Stripes store on East 14th and Lincoln streets, authorities said. Velez was wearing a white shirt and white pajamas. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call Brownsville...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

CCSO: Teen ‘looking for money’ burglarizes vehicle, arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO. On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man

UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

15-year-old shot in Harlingen overnight, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 15-year-old was shot in Harlingen Tuesday night, according to police. At about 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 2900 block of Haine Drive in reference to shots fired. Police were flagged down and discovered a 15-year-old at the scene had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Students, parents protest closures of two La Joya ISD elementary schools

Officials with the La Joya Independent School District met with parents and students after announcing the closure of two elementary schools. The school district announced Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will shut down at the end of the school year due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
KRGV

Weslaco ISD offering active shooter training course for parents

Parents that have a child enrolled at the Weslaco Independent School District will be able to attend an active shooter training course scheduled for Thursday. The training is specifically for parents and will be led by a retired deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. "You know our teachers have...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man tried to stab someone with a screwdriver at home

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to stab someone in his household with a screwdriver after argument over a text message, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Valentin Garcia-Berezaluce was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence and assault causing bodily […]
WESLACO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

San Juan woman had 33 AK-47s and more guns hidden in truck, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested after attempting to cross the border from Texas into Mexico with dozens of firearms, including 33 AK-47s, federal authorities said Thursday. Jessica Alvarado was arrested on charges of unlawful transport or attempted transport from the United States, federal records show.
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County jailer arrested for smuggling drugs to inmates, sheriff says

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jailer was arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited materials and substances to inmates, authorities say. Miguel Limon, 21, has been charged with of abuse of official capacity, prohibited substances in a correction facility and contraband in a correction facility. On Nov. 8, Cameron County deputies responded to the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Search continues for suspect in car burglaries

Edinburg police are still in search for the man behind all the car break-ins. Edinburg police say they strongly believe the person behind the 26 car break-ins is working alone. Channel 5 News spoke with one resident who says he won’t be leaving his car unlocked again. “I saw...
EDINBURG, TX

