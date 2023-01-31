Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
FDA issues the final rule for traceability records for certain foods
The FDA’s final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule is a key component...
One Green Planet
FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses
Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
AboutLawsuits.com
FDA Looks at Reorganizing Its Human Foods Program After Botched Similac Infant Formula Recall
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a massive overhaul of the national food safety program, after the agency received scalding criticism about how it handled a recent Similac baby formula recall and other food-related health emergencies. However, critics indicate the plans still don’t go far enough to protect Americans.
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
Conagra recalls canned meat, poultry due to possible packaging defect
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspections Service announced on Jan. 31 that Conagra Brands is recalling around 2,581,816 lbs. of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.
2.5 million pounds of canned meat products recalled
Time to check your pantry. A massive nationwide recall has been issued for canned meat and poultry products that could possibly be contaminated.
US dairy policies drive small farms to ‘get big or get out’ as monopolies get rich
Exclusive: Misguided policies have hurt small-scale farms while enriching agribusinesses and corporate lobbyists, analysis shows
Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts
Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk
A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
Over 2.6 Million Pounds of Canned Meat Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns
The recall affects several brands of Vienna sausages and canned poultry products.
Company recalling over 52K pounds of sausage products over listeria concerns
Listeria concerns have prompted a recall by a Rhode Island-based company for tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products, the FSIS said Sunday.
Charcuterie Sausage Products Recalled From Walmart, Publix, and More Nationwide
The recall is due to listeria concerns.
food-safety.com
USDA: 2022 E. Coli Outbreak Shows Importance of Ground Beef Food Safety Best Practices
In an after-action review of a 2022 Escherichia coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to ground beef, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS) highlights the importance of improving outreach to food retail stores about best food safety practices for beef that will be ground.
Employees had nowhere to wash hands at ice cream factory behind listeria outbreak, FDA says
Employees at Big Olaf Creamery, the Florida-based creamery behind a multistate listeria outbreak last year, had nowhere to wash their hands before they entered the production room, according to an investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. The outbreak killed at least one person and hospitalized 27 others across 11 states."It was observed that there was no handwash sink outside of the production area for employees to wash and sanitize hands before entering the production room," the FDA wrote.The FDA's investigation found a range of other issues at the ice cream manufacturer that contributed to the outbreak, including a...
USDA announces $9.4 million for Compost and Food Waste Reduction agreements
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an investment into the Compost and Food Waste Reduction program that furthers the American Rescue Plan's climate change directive.
Recall issued for Two Rivers Coffee due to undeclared peanut allergen
The pods were distributed from January 2021 to November 2022. The product is available at numerous retailers including Amazon and HSN.
Idaho8.com
Republican AGs warn pharmacies against mailing abortion pills within their states
Republican attorneys general from 20 states wrote letters to executives at CVS and Walgreens warning the pharmacy chains against using the mail to dispense abortion pills in their states, in a shot against a new Biden administration policy. The letters rebuke recent guidance from the Justice Department — issued in...
Idaho8.com
Blinken under pressure to push China on role in lethal fentanyl trade when he visits Beijing
Members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to pressure China to do more to curb the flow of fentanyl and synthetic opioids into the United States on his visit to the country which is expected to take place in the next few days. On Wednesday, a group...
Comments / 0