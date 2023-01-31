ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan bill targets fentanyl variants

By Julian Resendiz
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reintroduced a bill to target fentanyl-related substances for enhanced enforcement.

The Save America from the Fentanyl Emergency (SAFE) Act would designate so-called fentanyl “analogues” as Schedule 1 drugs with the highest risk of abuse. Some of these substances include carfentanil, an animal tranquilizer 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has been reporting overdose deaths linked to carfentanil since 2016 . Drug dealers have been known to pass off the drug as heroin to customers, according to the DEA.

“Fentanyl is being smuggled through our southern border at record levels, leaving no community in America untouched,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. “If fentanyl analogues are permanently scheduled as a Schedule 1 drug, it will help give our men and women in blue and green the proper tools to get this deadly drug off the street.”

Fentanyl busts skyrocket to new high with bulk of seizures at U.S. ports of entry

Congress last year temporarily approved the Schedule 1 designation as part of the federal budget compromise. The designation expires in 2024. Under Schedule 1 , the penalties for possession of 10 grams or more of fentanyl analogues carry a minimum penalty of 20 years to life in prison if death or serious injury occurs.

Other drugs targeted include furanylfentanyl, an opioid analgesic often sold as a “designer drug” meant to mimic de effects of banned substances . Furanyfentanyl is one-fifth as potent as fentanyl , according to health experts.

Gonzales is a co-sponsor of the bill along with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-New Hampshire, and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington.

“It remains clear that we must do more to confront the opioid crisis, stop the trafficking of fentanyl and its analogues, and support people suffering from substance use disorder,” Pappas said. “Permanently scheduling deadly fentanyl analogues is an essential step that will ensure law enforcement retains an important tool to keep our communities safe and hold traffickers accountable for the harm they have caused.”

CBP graphic of fentanyl seizures at the Southwest border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection border agents and port officers seized more than 6 tons of fentanyl along the Southwest border in fiscal year 2022.  That’s almost three times as much as they did in 2020, with an additional 3.25 tons of fentanyl seized just in the past three months.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

And it’s not just border agents coming across fentanyl in the Southwest. Sahuarita, Arizona, police officers a week ago seized 100 pounds of fentanyl near two trains while responding to reports of a suspicious man carrying a duffle bag. The man was not found but four abandoned duffle bags held the fentanyl, 80 pounds of methamphetamines and 7.6 pounds of heroin, Tucson.com reported .

In addition to further criminalizing fentanyl analogues, the SAFE Act requires the Department of Justice to list substances that meet such classification, calls for more scientific research on these analogues and for a report four years from enactment analyzing the impact of the legislation.

Durbin, bipartisan senators slam FDA’s ‘repeated failures’ at vaping regulation

A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday slammed the “repeated failures” at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to regulate e-cigarettes and take action against companies illegally marketing products to minors. Led by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the lawmakers sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to “do everything […]
McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct following Omar vote

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday said he is tasking a bipartisan group of lawmakers with writing a code of conduct for House members, after representatives of both parties expressed concerns about removing members from congressional committees. His announcement came minutes after House Republicans voted to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs […]
Will Gillibrand face a primary challenge from the left in 2024?

Progressives are looking at New York as a way to make the Senate map more left-wing. They see Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who’s up for reelection in 2024, as a tempting primary target in a state that sent several “squad” members to the House and which some Democrats concede is in need of a party […]
Schumer: Biden unified with Democratic leaders against negotiating over debt limit

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Thursday that there’s no daylight between himself and President Biden on the question of standing firm against negotiating with House Republicans on raising the debt limit until they manage to pass a package of cuts or fiscal reforms. Schumer said Biden and White House staff assured him […]
House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

House Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, notching a win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has long vowed to oust the Minnesota Democrat from the panel. The chamber approved the resolution in a party-line 218-211 vote. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voted “present,” pointing to his […]
Jobs report gives Biden pre-State of the Union boost

A stronger-than-expected jobs report has put the wind at President Biden’s back ahead of his State of the Union address next week, and it could provide additional momentum as he prepares a reelection announcement in the coming weeks. Biden on Friday hailed new data from the Labor Department that showed the economy added 517,000 jobs […]
Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive

Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was building up its forces to take […]
GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US

Republicans have seized on the news that a Chinese surveillance balloon is flying over the northern U.S. to cast President Biden and the Defense Department as failing to protect national security. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) quickly called for a briefing for the Gang of Eight, the top members of Congress who receive classified intelligence from […]
McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told […]
