calbears.com
No. 4 Bears Go 2-0 on Day One of Stanford Invitational
STANFORD – The No. 4 Cal women's water polo team took down a pair of top-10 teams on Saturday, defeating No. 6 Michigan 15-12 and No. 10 Arizona State 15-3 on the first day of the Stanford Invitational at Avery Aquatic Center. Junior Reagan Whitney continued to shine for...
calbears.com
Cal-UCLA Rained Out
BERKELEY - Saturday's women's tennis match between 20th-ranked California and visiting UCLA at the Hellman Tennis Complex has been canceled due to rain. The match may be rescheduled, so stay tuned for updates on CalBears.com. The Golden Bears (2-1) next host No. 8 Pepperdine (2-0) on Sunday at 12 p.m....
calbears.com
Lauzon Ties All-Around Record In Win Over ASU
BERKELEY – It was a historic day for the No. 7 California women's gymnastics team as the Bears topped Arizona State Saturday afternoon 197.600-196.800. Cal (9-0, 3-0) took home its ninth-straight win to open up the season marking its second-best start in program history. It is now just one win away from tying a 10-0 mark set back in 2015.
calbears.com
No. 20 Bears Bash Tigers 6-1
BERKELEY – Yuta Kikuchi clinched the No. 20 Cal men's tennis team's 6-1 win over Pacific and teamed with Philip Hjorth to clinch the doubles point on Thursday afternoon at the Hellman Tennis Complex. The Golden Bears improved their record to 4-2 and Pacific fell to 1-2 after the...
calbears.com
Bears Wrap Up Road Trip At Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – The California men's basketball team will look to end its three-game road swing on a high note as it faces Utah on Sunday afternoon at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. PST/4 p.m. MST on ESPNU. The Golden Bears (3-19,...
calbears.com
Bears Post Three Program Top-Ten Heptathlons
SPOKANE, WASH. – — California track & field's multis squad completed its first 2023 competition as a group on Friday afternoon, with four heptathletes putting on stellar performances on Day Two of the WSU Open (hosted at The Podium in Spokane, Wash.). Fresh off of his incredible first...
calbears.com
Cal Takes On Washington State
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (11-11, 2-9) wraps up its Pacific Northwest road trip taking on the Washington State Cougars (15-7, 5-6) on Feb. 5 at noon. The game can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks Washington. This game marks the 76th all-time meeting between the two programs...
calbears.com
Bears Defeat Lopes
BERKELEY – Cal rugby rolled past Grand Canyon 69-7 on a rainy day in Strawberry Canyon. The Bears scored 11 tries by seven different players, including a hat trick from junior lock Tom Dixon. "We appreciate what GCU brought to this match," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "I...
calbears.com
Cal Welcomes Back Rachel Mercik as Assistant Coach
BERKELEY – Cal women's soccer head coach Neil McGuire announced Friday that alumna Rachel Mercik will make her return to the program as an assistant coach. "We are truly excited to have Rachel back in Berkeley, and I couldn't be happier for our student-athletes to learn from Rachel's soccer experience, both as a collegiate and professional player, and as a coach," McGuire said. "Having been mentored by Cal women's soccer legend Tracy Hamm at UC Davis, we know Rachel will do a wonderful job here. She is a talented technical and tactical coach as well as a first-class person. We are so lucky to have her on our team."
calbears.com
McMorris Sets Three Facility Records
SPOKANE, WASH. – California track & field's largest multi-event squad in years made its season debut on Thursday at the WSU Open, sending five athletes to The Podium in Spokane, Wash., to compete in either the heptathlon or pentathlon and, ideally, continue the stellar start to the Bears' 2023 indoor campaign.
calbears.com
No. 7 Cal Hosts No. 21 Arizona State in Belonging Meet
BERKELEY – The undefeated No. 7 California gymnastics team is back in Haas Pavilion this Saturday as the Bears host No. 21 Arizona State on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. The weekend matinee with the Sun Devils marks Cal's Belonging Meet. The Bears (8-0, 2-0) enter the weekend as...
calbears.com
Cal Comes Up Short At Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Tristan da Silva scored 20 points, Colorado leaned hard on its reserves and the Buffaloes staved off a season sweep against California by beating the Golden Bears 59-46 on Thursday night. Kuany Kuany was the lone Bear with double-figure points, scoring 10 to go along...
calbears.com
Devin Askew Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
BOULDER, Colo. – California men's basketball junior guard Devin Askew underwent sports hernia surgery on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season, head coach Mark Fox announced Thursday. Askew's surgery was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery. "I am disappointed for Devin...
