BERKELEY – Cal women's soccer head coach Neil McGuire announced Friday that alumna Rachel Mercik will make her return to the program as an assistant coach. "We are truly excited to have Rachel back in Berkeley, and I couldn't be happier for our student-athletes to learn from Rachel's soccer experience, both as a collegiate and professional player, and as a coach," McGuire said. "Having been mentored by Cal women's soccer legend Tracy Hamm at UC Davis, we know Rachel will do a wonderful job here. She is a talented technical and tactical coach as well as a first-class person. We are so lucky to have her on our team."

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO