Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to change your Outlook (Hotmail) password
Keep your email activity private by changing your password. Outlook has become an increasingly popular option for people looking to start new email accounts. It integrates directly with Microsoft’s other products like Word and PowerPoint, and it can even make the sign-in process on a Windows-based computer easier. If you fear for your account’s safety, you can always change your password. This is how to change your Outlook password.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
It took Apex Legends Mobile less than one year to die. Welcome to the 470th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. YouTube Music has an annoying censorship bug on Nest Hubs. It doesn’t let you play music with sensitive album art. You get the same warning on the phone app, but you can usually bypass it. Unfortunately, there are limited ways to bypass it on your Nest Hub. Hit the link to learn more.
Android Authority
Chrome to get feature that quickly erases 15 minutes of browser data on Android
When the feature may come to Chrome for Android is uncertain. Google may be adding a new feature to Chrome for Android. The feature will allow users to quickly delete 15 minutes of browser data. It’s unclear when the feature would arrive. It’s not uncommon to forget to open...
Android Authority
Poll: Are you planning to buy a new phone this year?
Has the state of the economy messed up your plans to buy a new phone this year?. Smartphone sales are at an all-time low. Even the past holiday season couldn’t compel people to buy new phones, and it seems things will remain down for a while as far as handset sales are concerned.
Android Authority
Google is getting ready to take on ChatGPT, announces Feb. 8 Search event
Google's confirmed it's bringing a direct language learning model experience in Search. Google is hosting a Search-related event on February 8, where it will talk about using AI to reimagine how people search for information. CEO Sundar Pichai also stated in Alphabet’s earnings call that the company is working towards...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit Sense 2: Which should you buy?
Whether Google admits it or not, the Pixel Watch is ostensibly this year’s Fitbit flagship. The watch comes toting Fitbit’s health and fitness features, albeit wrapped up in a stylish Wear OS cocoon. So how does the Fitbit Sense 2 fare against in-house competition? Read on for our Google Pixel Watch vs Fitbit Sense 2 comparison.
Android Authority
Google says its 2022 phones were its best selling devices ever
Google has claimed that the 2022 Pixel lineup was its best-selling generation ever. The company further asserted that it gained market share in every supported locale. Google offered a great lineup of Pixel smartphones in 2022, with the Pixel 6a being a solid mid-range handset while the Pixel 7 series earned critical acclaim. In fact, the Pixel 7 Pro was the winner in both our Editor’s Choice and Reader’s Choice awards.
Comments / 0