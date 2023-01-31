It took Apex Legends Mobile less than one year to die. Welcome to the 470th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. YouTube Music has an annoying censorship bug on Nest Hubs. It doesn’t let you play music with sensitive album art. You get the same warning on the phone app, but you can usually bypass it. Unfortunately, there are limited ways to bypass it on your Nest Hub. Hit the link to learn more.

1 DAY AGO