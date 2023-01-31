Read full article on original website
Related
nepm.org
Massachusetts expected to see coldest temperatures since 2016
Coming off of a top-five warmest January for all southern New England climate sites, including Boston, the intense cold set to move into the region will certainly be a shock for many of us. In fact, this may be the coldest air we’ve seen in seven years. Boston and...
nepm.org
Expected record lows for Mount Washington prompt warnings against travel
Hikers should avoid traveling to the White Mountains this weekend, officials warn, as a cold snap headed for New England poses life-threatening conditions in the popular winter destination. At the region’s highest peak, Mount Washington, weekend temperatures could reach record-breaking lows. The worst of the cold is expected Friday...
Comments / 0