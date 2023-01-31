Read full article on original website
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
theapopkachief.com
Miller’s Ale House coming to Apopka City Center
The sports-themed casual dining restaurant Miller’s Ale House will come to the Apopka City Center, it was announced at a Thursday, February 2, press conference at the Apopka City Center Hilton Garden Inn. Michael Wisdom, owner of Wisdom Development Group, of Peoria, Ill., announced at the press conference that...
One of Orange County’s oldest neighborhoods is primed for opportunity
Problems like educational achievement gaps, racial wealth gaps and lack of access to affordable housing aren’t abstract issues. These matters affect real people, and those people live in real places. When issues are divorced from the places where they happen, the result is investments spread thinly or haphazardly overlapped in ways that consistently fail to generate lasting positive change.
Osceola County will hold group wedding ceremonies this Valentine's Day, and there's still time to register
The most special day of your life, happily shared with strangers
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
orangeobserver.com
Residents question boat ramp closures
Residents in and around the town of Windermere recently have expressed concerns regarding the continued closure of Orange County boat ramps, including the one located at R.D. Keene Park, since Sept. 30, 2022. VIEW CURRENT LAKE LEVELS. Orange County closed its boat ramps because of a lake advisory following Hurricane...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland General store opening in heritage center
Jo and Chris Eveland, the owners of West Orange Creamery and Soda Fountain, are working diligently to open their next enterprise: Oakland General, a sister concept to the ice cream shop in Ocoee. Oakland General is opening in the concession space at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center...
orangeobserver.com
Matt’s Mission donates AED to city of Winter Garden
Matt Cobb nearly lost his life Nov. 30, 2020, when he went into sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 20. His life was saved by two coworkers who performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. Doctors told his parents, Joe and Andrea Cobb, he had a 50% chance...
orangeobserver.com
QES to conduct survey work in town of Windermere
QES Engineering Inspection will be conducting survey work in the town of Windermere this weekend. The engineering consultant will be completing the preliminary survey work in order to assist the town with its pavement management plan. The surveying will take place from Saturday, Feb. 4, to Monday, Feb. 6. QES...
disneyfoodblog.com
One Change Could Significantly Impact the Brightline Train in Orlando
There’s been ANOTHER update on the airport train set to come to Orlando!. For months we’ve been watching for updates on the Brightline train set to connect South Florida to Orlando and beyond. It went from a confirmed station in Disney Springs to the end of that plan and only the possibility of a station “near” Disney. The train’s path has gradually evolved and we’ve gotten a peek at some of the things complicating its future. But now we have more news.
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30
A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 1048 Kershaw Drive, Winter Garden, sold Jan. 23, for $860,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 2,856 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57.
New-to-market restaurant chain locks down downtown Orlando space
A prime ground-floor corner space at one of downtown Orlando’s “Main & Main” intersections has inked a new-to-market restaurant tenant.
orangeobserver.com
Matthew's Hope asking community for help restocking food pantry
Matthew's Hope is asking the community for its help in restocking the nonprofit's food pantry. The most urgent food pantry needs include breakfast cereals, snack bars, crackers, hearty broth based soups and chicken salad. Those who wish to donate can also contribute Amazon Food needs here. Direct donations to Matthew's...
click orlando
Members of group founded by slain Orlando promoter come together to help his family
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days after Dereck Lavon Cummings was shot and killed, his friends from a group he founded in 2021 came together in his honor. “This is a cause for him because if it was anyone of us, he would do the same,” Sisi Hall said.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
click orlando
1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Fantasy-Themed Fine Dining to Debut in Sanford
“The part that we’re most excited about is the fact that there’s going to be an immersive environment, that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into another world," Mr. Walker adds. "We’re going to tap into our theme park experience to create that.”
Deltona widow asked by roofing company to pay for job that hadn’t been completed
A woman living on social security said she received a letter from a roofing company demanding payment for a roof that hadn’t been built, and that she couldn’t afford.
click orlando
Colombian man riding bicycle killed in crash that closed exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning on Walt Disney World property that forced the temporary closure of an exit ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. along Osceola Parkway between Victory Way and...
WESH
Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
