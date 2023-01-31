ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
the32789.com

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
WINTER PARK, FL
theapopkachief.com

Miller’s Ale House coming to Apopka City Center

The sports-themed casual dining restaurant Miller’s Ale House will come to the Apopka City Center, it was announced at a Thursday, February 2, press conference at the Apopka City Center Hilton Garden Inn. Michael Wisdom, owner of Wisdom Development Group, of Peoria, Ill., announced at the press conference that...
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One of Orange County’s oldest neighborhoods is primed for opportunity

Problems like educational achievement gaps, racial wealth gaps and lack of access to affordable housing aren’t abstract issues. These matters affect real people, and those people live in real places. When issues are divorced from the places where they happen, the result is investments spread thinly or haphazardly overlapped in ways that consistently fail to generate lasting positive change.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Residents question boat ramp closures

Residents in and around the town of Windermere recently have expressed concerns regarding the continued closure of Orange County boat ramps, including the one located at R.D. Keene Park, since Sept. 30, 2022. VIEW CURRENT LAKE LEVELS. Orange County closed its boat ramps because of a lake advisory following Hurricane...
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland General store opening in heritage center

Jo and Chris Eveland, the owners of West Orange Creamery and Soda Fountain, are working diligently to open their next enterprise: Oakland General, a sister concept to the ice cream shop in Ocoee. Oakland General is opening in the concession space at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center...
OAKLAND, FL
orangeobserver.com

Matt’s Mission donates AED to city of Winter Garden

Matt Cobb nearly lost his life Nov. 30, 2020, when he went into sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 20. His life was saved by two coworkers who performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. Doctors told his parents, Joe and Andrea Cobb, he had a 50% chance...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

QES to conduct survey work in town of Windermere

QES Engineering Inspection will be conducting survey work in the town of Windermere this weekend. The engineering consultant will be completing the preliminary survey work in order to assist the town with its pavement management plan. The surveying will take place from Saturday, Feb. 4, to Monday, Feb. 6. QES...
WINDERMERE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

One Change Could Significantly Impact the Brightline Train in Orlando

There’s been ANOTHER update on the airport train set to come to Orlando!. For months we’ve been watching for updates on the Brightline train set to connect South Florida to Orlando and beyond. It went from a confirmed station in Disney Springs to the end of that plan and only the possibility of a station “near” Disney. The train’s path has gradually evolved and we’ve gotten a peek at some of the things complicating its future. But now we have more news.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland Park home tops Winter Garden-area sales from Jan. 23 to 30

A home in Oakland Park topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Jan. 23 to 30. The home at 1048 Kershaw Drive, Winter Garden, sold Jan. 23, for $860,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 2,856 square feet of living area. Days on market: 57.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Matthew's Hope asking community for help restocking food pantry

Matthew's Hope is asking the community for its help in restocking the nonprofit's food pantry. The most urgent food pantry needs include breakfast cereals, snack bars, crackers, hearty broth based soups and chicken salad. Those who wish to donate can also contribute Amazon Food needs here. Direct donations to Matthew's...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Salt Shack coming to Clermont

Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

1 injured in shooting at Azalea Park neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot Wednesday evening at an Azalea Park neighborhood, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the 500 block of Caladesi Trail, where they found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Union members reject Disney's new contract proposal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney workers have finished voting on the company's new contract offer. After thousands of union members participated in voting, the contract offer from Disney was rejected. Disney proposed a $1 per hour raise yearly, with an almost 10% increase in pay the first year. In the...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy