Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Which should you buy?
Apple? Samsung? iOS? Android? You can only choose one. Samsung might not have invented Android, but the Apple vs Samsung debate is as old as time. Both brands stand at the top of their respective ecosystems — in Apple’s case because it’s the only ecosystem — which means they’ll be compared for as long as they exist. With the launch of the new Galaxy S23 series, it’s time for the comparisons to begin anew. Let’s compare every aspect of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to see which one is right for you.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen): Which should you buy?
A Pro vs Pro match inside two walled gardens. Update: February 2, 2023: This article was updated to include charts comparing the earbuds’ noise-cancelling and frequency responses. We also clarified some statements regarding each earbuds’ feature sets and performance. Original article: August 10, 2022: What happens when two...
Android Authority
How many software updates will the Galaxy S23 get?
You'll be fine until at least 2027. As impressive as the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is, the improvements over the Galaxy 22 series are mostly incremental. As a result, you might be thinking of sticking with your current handset or hoping to pick up a previous-generation phone at a deal price. This can be a savvy approach, but you should also consider how long Samsung will support your next phone. To this end, we’ve looked at how many software updates the Galaxy S23 will get.
Android Authority
How to factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S23 series phones can be wiped clean in many ways. Here are all of the ways to factory reset your phone!. Samsung released some amazing flagships in the form of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three of them are powerful phones that should serve your needs flawlessly for the most part. But sometimes, you may find yourself in a situation where you need to factory reset your phone. Maybe you are planning to give or sell this phone to someone or are trading it in for another new Samsung flagship. Or maybe you have run into any unforeseen issues with the phone and are hoping a factory reset could solve it. We’re here to help! Here’s how you can easily factory reset the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Android Authority
Apple Watch Series 9: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
Here's what Apple Watch fans can look forward to this year. The Apple Watch goes into 2023 as the king of the smartwatch world, and with the refreshed Watch SE and brand new Ultra model, it seems that the lineup might keep that crown for a while to come. The Series 8 didn’t set the wearable world alight, playing second fiddle to these two newcomers. That leaves the Series 9 with much to do to keep pace. So, what can we expect from the next model? Read on for all the latest Apple Watch Series 9 rumors and info, as well as our wishlist for new features we want to see.
CNET
How to Clear Your Cache on iPhone (and Why You Should Do It)
Your iPhone is an amazing little pocket computer. It gives you access to the entire worldwide web on the go, letting you browse through page after page of information online at high speeds. But even the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models might start to feel sluggish over time. A good habit to build up is regularly clearing the cache on your iPhone's browsers.
Android Authority
23 great cases for your new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Just picked up Samsung's premium flagship? Time to keep it safe. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful phone the company has ever released, but if you’re going to splash the cash, you’ll want to keep it safe. With that in mind, we’ve tested and selected the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases you can currently buy, no matter if you’re looking for rugged cases, thin cases, or something in between.
Android Authority
How to change your Apple App Store country
There are things you need to think about before making the switch. If you are moving to another country, and you own an iPhone, you need to remember to change your Apple App Store country. Once you change your billing address and payment method, then there are things which you need to keep on top of. Your existing installed apps may not be available in your new country. Your subscriptions and credit balance will be affected, and you may also end up paying more due to the new currency. Here’s how to make the switch over and the checklist of things you need to remember before doing so.
Android Authority
Chrome to get feature that quickly erases 15 minutes of browser data on Android
When the feature may come to Chrome for Android is uncertain. Google may be adding a new feature to Chrome for Android. The feature will allow users to quickly delete 15 minutes of browser data. It’s unclear when the feature would arrive. It’s not uncommon to forget to open...
Android Authority
The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones you can buy
Looking to buy a top-tier Android flagship? Here are your options. For the past decade, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8-series processors have been leading the charts for Android performance flagships. If you want to get the absolute best-performing Android flagship, you have to look at the phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Since the chip was launched in November 2022, we’re still waiting on many popular smartphone lineups to refresh with updated hardware. But until then, these are the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones that you can get! We’ve also selected some upcoming phones with this flagship processor, so keep an eye on their release within the first half of this year.
Android Authority
Here's why Samsung skipped satellite connectivity on the Galaxy S23 series
The feature might never make it to this generation of Galaxy S flagships. Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh has explained why the Galaxy S23 series is missing satellite connectivity. The executive said that the functionality of the tech is fairly limited and that the right infrastructure is not in...
Android Authority
Now at $699, has there ever been been a better time to buy a Galaxy S22?
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22 to $699. Unfortunately, there aren’t similar price reductions for the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be holding the spotlight, but Samsung also just revealed a pretty good deal on its previous generation model. 2022’s Galaxy S22 is now permanently discounted to $699. That’s $100 cheaper than its launch price or the cost of a new Galaxy S23.
Android Authority
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 alternatives: 6 phones to consider before you buy
The Galaxy S23 series is finally here, but there are plenty of other options on the market. Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series, and they look like incremental upgrades over 2022’s Galaxy S22 trio. Some of the most notable upgrades include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset across the board, larger batteries for the S23 and S23 Plus, and a 200MP main camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Otherwise, you’ve still got a lengthy update pledge, the same cameras on the base and Plus models, and the same pricing (at least if you’re in the US).
Android Authority
Samsung reveals its plans to start working on extended reality devices
The company has formed partnerships with Qualcomm and Google. Samsung revealed its plans to start working on extended reality devices. Samsung has partnered with Qualcomm and Google for its plans. Samsung is also forming service partnerships with Meta and Microsoft. The Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series aren’t...
Android Authority
How to manually eject a disc from a PS4
The older your PS4, the more complicated things get. A small reason gamers and platform holders have gradually shifted towards digital-only releases is the vulnerability of DVDs and Blu-rays, including discs getting stuck in a drive. If you’ve got a disc stuck in your PS4, there is, thankfully, a workaround for pulling it out — though the exact details depend on your PS4 model.
Android Authority
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 chargers
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series doesn't come with a charger in the box. Here are our recommendations for each device!. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here to add some excitement to the Android flagship space. Samsung puts its best foot forward with the S series, and with the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get all the practicality and performance you need from a modern-day smartphone. But there is one thing missing from the package: a charger. Samsung doesn’t include a charging adapter in its phone boxes, so you will need to buy one separately. Here are our recommendations for the best chargers you can buy for the Galaxy S23 series!
Android Authority
Yo Samsung, if 200MP is better than 108MP, then 40MP is surely better than 12MP?
What's the full story with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's selfie camera?. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is official and at its helm is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, one of the biggest, baddest, and most powerful Android smartphones we’ve ever seen. The crown jewel of Samsung’s flagship? That new 200MP camera sensor on the back. It’s 92 more megapixels than its predecessor’s measly 108MP sensor and Samsung can’t stop singing its praises. What the company didn’t emphasize is that the front-facing sensor dropped from 40MP on the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 12MP on the S23 Ultra. Oh, well, ಠ_ಠ.
Android Authority
Samsung has some lofty Galaxy S23 series sales goals
Samsung expects the S23 Ultra to account for over 50% of S23 units sold. Samsung reportedly aims to increase Galaxy S23 series sales by more than 10% over the S22 series. The company also wants to grow foldable phone sales by more than 10% compared to 2022. Samsung has just...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🌌 The Galaxy S23 series is finally here
We've also got the rest of the Galaxy Unpacked announcements and animatronic beavers. 👋 Good morning! Our country’s tourism department apparently wants to sponsor English football team Tottenham Hotspur to the tune of almost ~$58 million. Needless to say, people are extremely angry. Anyway, we’ve got plenty of news to cover today, so let’s get on with it.
Android Authority
How to rebuild the database on a PS4 and PS5
Fix some of the PS4 and PS5's common storage issues with a simple database rebuild. Even though consoles are more user-friendly than gaming PCs, you still need to perform some regular maintenance. One of these tasks, especially for owners of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, is rebuilding the storage database. But what does this process do, and how do you do it? Here’s everything you need to know about rebuilding databases on the PS4 and PS5.
