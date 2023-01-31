ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mundelein, IL

Wandelbots opens U.S. headquarters in Chicago

Wandelbots, a Germany-based no-code robotics software firm, has opened a U.S. headquarters in Chicago to expand its global operations and accelerate human-centered robotics in the manufacturing industry. Its Wandelbots Teaching software works the same with any robot, allowing users to control various models with no prior programming knowledge, the company reports.
CHICAGO, IL

