foodsafetynews.com
Commissioner details his plan to revamp organization, and supervision at FDA
After much hullabaloo, the FDA commissioner has revealed a rough draft of a plan to reorganize the food side of the Food and Drug Administration. At the center of the plan is the creation — or recreation — of a deputy commissioner of foods post that was eliminated by Commissioner Robert Califf’s predecessor Scott Gottlieb. However, based on Califf’s announcement today, his plan to create a Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods does not provide the clear chain of command that everyone from Congress to consumer groups including STOP Foodborne Illness has been calling for.
abovethelaw.com
USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses
The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
Food Stamps: 3 States Join New $25M Healthy Eating Initiative
A new initiative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to give food stamp recipients greater access to fruits and vegetables in an effort to encourage healthier eating. The program will be...
FDA panel takes bold step toward simplifying the COVID vaccines
In a long-awaited move, an FDA advisory panel decided to do away with the confusion surrounding COVID-19 shots and boosters.
sooleader.com
Extra COVID-19 food aid ending due to federal legislation: MDHHS
Families who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should prepare for the end of the increase in benefits that have helped address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic due to recent federal legislation, says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will be the...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Anemia Caused by Chronic Kidney Disease for Adults on Dialysis
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat) as the first oral treatment for anemia (decreased number of red blood cells) caused by chronic kidney disease for adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. Jesduvroq is not approved for patients who are not on dialysis. Other FDA-approved treatments for this condition are injected into the blood or under the skin.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
IBSA Pharma Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Select Lots of TIROSINT®-SOL (levothyroxine sodium) Oral Solution Due to Subpotency
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Subpotency. Company Name:. IBSA Pharma Inc. Brand Name:. Product...
Patients got used to emailing their doctors with health questions during the pandemic. Now hospitals are charging them.
Hospitals across the country have begun to charge patients for some correspondence with their doctors, after telehealth boomed in the pandemic.
labpulse.com
OIG report outlines challenges with CDC-supported COVID-19 vaccination programs
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday published a report that documented early challenges with state and local immunization programs distributing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such programs faced numerous challenges including achieving logistical efficiency, obtaining complete vaccine data from providers, combating vaccine hesitancy with public...
LOCALIZE IT: Naloxone access improving, but short of hopes
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Access to naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, has increased dramatically in recent years. But experts and advocates say more needs to be done to make sure it's available when needed.The nationwide overdose crisis deepened early in the coronavirus epidemic. Deaths linked to overdoses from all drugs remain at a record level of more than 100,000 a year nationally. The majority are connected to powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.Since 2016, the federal government has allowed and encouraged use of federal funds to buy naloxone, a drug best known under the brand name Narcan but also available in...
NIH Director's Blog
Tips for Improving Communication with Older Patients
Good communication is an important part of the healing process. Effective doctor-patient communication has research-proven benefits: Patients are more likely to adhere to treatment and have better outcomes, they express greater satisfaction with their treatment, and they are less likely to file malpractice suits. Studies show that good communication is...
beefmagazine.com
NCBA announces 2023 policy priorities
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) executive committee approved the organization’s policy priorities at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, with a focus on advancing animal disease preparedness, protecting voluntary conservation programs, and defending producers from regulatory overreach. “Our focus is helping to create...
raps.org
Euro Roundup: EMA shares guidance on CTR, confidential data as new rules take effect
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published a quick guide to the rules and procedures of the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR) alongside questions and answers on protecting commercially confidential information when using the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS). Use of CTIS became mandatory on 31 January, turning the system into...
healthcareguys.com
The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide
Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
B&G Foods Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert for Undeclared Peanut in Three Cases of Back to Nature® Fudge Mint Cookies
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared peanuts. Company Name:. B & G...
LexisNexis 'Virtual Crime Center' Makes Millions Selling to the Government
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The data company LexisNexis makes millions of dollars selling dedicated tools to law enforcement and other U.S. government agencies, according to contracting data and agency documents reviewed by Motherboard. The contracts highlight LexisNexis’ often...
U.S. Must Jumpstart Public-Benefits Reform
Experts at the state and federal levels discussed various ways to improve and modernize public programs.
CBC News
Canada trails other nations on banning animal-tested cosmetics. A new plan aims to change that
Canada could ban testing of cosmetics on animals, a move which some animal rights activists say makes them "very hopeful" for the future. "There's a lot of support from this across parties," said Camille Labchuk, executive director of the organization Animal Justice. The ban aims to change the Food and...
Navy Times
New House Vets chair plans focus on PACT Act oversight, medical access
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has 13 new members and a new chairman this session, but the leader of the panel says he hopes veterans see from the group the same focus on improving veterans benefits that they have in recent years. “There are going to be contentious issues,”...
