ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Commissioner details his plan to revamp organization, and supervision at FDA

After much hullabaloo, the FDA commissioner has revealed a rough draft of a plan to reorganize the food side of the Food and Drug Administration. At the center of the plan is the creation — or recreation — of a deputy commissioner of foods post that was eliminated by Commissioner Robert Califf’s predecessor Scott Gottlieb. However, based on Califf’s announcement today, his plan to create a Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods does not provide the clear chain of command that everyone from Congress to consumer groups including STOP Foodborne Illness has been calling for.
abovethelaw.com

USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses

The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
sooleader.com

Extra COVID-19 food aid ending due to federal legislation: MDHHS

Families who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should prepare for the end of the increase in benefits that have helped address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic due to recent federal legislation, says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. February will be the...
MICHIGAN STATE
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Anemia Caused by Chronic Kidney Disease for Adults on Dialysis

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat) as the first oral treatment for anemia (decreased number of red blood cells) caused by chronic kidney disease for adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. Jesduvroq is not approved for patients who are not on dialysis. Other FDA-approved treatments for this condition are injected into the blood or under the skin.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

IBSA Pharma Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Select Lots of TIROSINT®-SOL (levothyroxine sodium) Oral Solution Due to Subpotency

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Subpotency. Company Name:. IBSA Pharma Inc. Brand Name:. Product...
labpulse.com

OIG report outlines challenges with CDC-supported COVID-19 vaccination programs

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday published a report that documented early challenges with state and local immunization programs distributing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such programs faced numerous challenges including achieving logistical efficiency, obtaining complete vaccine data from providers, combating vaccine hesitancy with public...
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Naloxone access improving, but short of hopes

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Access to naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, has increased dramatically in recent years. But experts and advocates say more needs to be done to make sure it's available when needed.The nationwide overdose crisis deepened early in the coronavirus epidemic. Deaths linked to overdoses from all drugs remain at a record level of more than 100,000 a year nationally. The majority are connected to powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.Since 2016, the federal government has allowed and encouraged use of federal funds to buy naloxone, a drug best known under the brand name Narcan but also available in...
NIH Director's Blog

Tips for Improving Communication with Older Patients

Good communication is an important part of the healing process. Effective doctor-patient communication has research-proven benefits: Patients are more likely to adhere to treatment and have better outcomes, they express greater satisfaction with their treatment, and they are less likely to file malpractice suits. Studies show that good communication is...
beefmagazine.com

NCBA announces 2023 policy priorities

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) executive committee approved the organization’s policy priorities at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, with a focus on advancing animal disease preparedness, protecting voluntary conservation programs, and defending producers from regulatory overreach. “Our focus is helping to create...
raps.org

Euro Roundup: EMA shares guidance on CTR, confidential data as new rules take effect

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published a quick guide to the rules and procedures of the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR) alongside questions and answers on protecting commercially confidential information when using the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS). Use of CTIS became mandatory on 31 January, turning the system into...
healthcareguys.com

The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide

Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
Vice

LexisNexis 'Virtual Crime Center' Makes Millions Selling to the Government

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The data company LexisNexis makes millions of dollars selling dedicated tools to law enforcement and other U.S. government agencies, according to contracting data and agency documents reviewed by Motherboard. The contracts highlight LexisNexis’ often...
Navy Times

New House Vets chair plans focus on PACT Act oversight, medical access

The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee has 13 new members and a new chairman this session, but the leader of the panel says he hopes veterans see from the group the same focus on improving veterans benefits that they have in recent years. “There are going to be contentious issues,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy