The San Jose Sharks are going to be looking to move some pieces in the near future and one of them will be Timo Meier. He’s a player that Sharks management would love to keep, as he would be a valuable piece on any team in the NHL. For reasons that I’ve previously discussed, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to retain his services though and as a result, the pending restricted free agent’s name has been floating around in trade rumors for quite a while now. For the fans of teams in the mix who may not be overly familiar with Meier, here’s what he can bring to the table.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO