NHL
Makar, Rantanen win Splash Shot at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen won the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot, a special outdoor event filmed Thursday for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche teammates defeated New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin in the final....
The Hockey Writers
Capitals News & Rumors: Ovechkin, Edmundson, Roy & Eller
In this All-Star Break edition of the Washington Capitals News & Rumors update, Alex Ovechkin will participate in the breakaway challenge alongside another legend of hockey. Meanwhile, could the team be looking into the possibility of acquiring Joel Edmundson from the Montreal Canadiens, and where does Lars Eller sit going forward?
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need to Be Patient with Alexis Lafreniere
The New York Rangers hit the jackpot when they were awarded the first-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. With that pick, they selected left-winger Alexis Lafreniere from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). At the time, he looked to be a cornerstone for the franchise’s future success. Although the Rangers have been winning, he has struggled to become the player they selected first overall. As a result, fans have expressed their displeasure, and some even want the team to trade him for a playoff rental at the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues AHL Players Deserving of a Call-Up
Let’s face it, things have gone better for the St. Louis Blues. While some fans are left scratching their heads at this season, others are protesting online to burn the roster down to the bare bones and “tank hard for (Connor) Bedard.” The team currently sits with a 23-25-3 record, good enough for sixth in the Central Division, 11th place in the Western Conference, and eight points from tying Colorado at 57 points for the second wild card position. There may be doom and gloom among the fanbase right now, but hope may still be on the horizon.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Max Domi Garnering Interest from 2 New Teams
Recently, I wrote a piece going over four teams that are currently linked to Max Domi. The Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars are all hoping to acquire the 27-year-old forward, and it ultimately makes sense when looking at how well he has been playing this campaign. In 48 games on the year, he has 14 goals to go along with a solid 35 points. As a result of this, he would be a solid addition to each of these clubs’ forward groups if acquired.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Hayes, Tortorella, van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t lace up the skates again until Feb. 6 when the New York Islanders travel to the Wells Fargo Center. They’ll rest and watch Kevin Hayes compete in the NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL over the weekend. Meanwhile, trade rumors surrounding James van Riemsdyk and Tony DeAngelo have pickup while head coach John Tortorella continues his search for answers within a broken organization.
Pat Caputo: Are the Red Wings really improved?
While through 48 games, the Red Wings have only played at a slightly better pace than ’21-22, they can still finish strong. If they just keep up the same pace, they will finish 10 points better.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Timo Meier Can Be a Difference Maker for a Contender
The San Jose Sharks are going to be looking to move some pieces in the near future and one of them will be Timo Meier. He’s a player that Sharks management would love to keep, as he would be a valuable piece on any team in the NHL. For reasons that I’ve previously discussed, it’s unlikely that they’ll be able to retain his services though and as a result, the pending restricted free agent’s name has been floating around in trade rumors for quite a while now. For the fans of teams in the mix who may not be overly familiar with Meier, here’s what he can bring to the table.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Sharks Could Produce Big Trade at 2023 Deadline
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings have a 21-19-8 record and are seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Although Detroit has taken a step in the right direction, it is becoming rather apparent that their playoff hopes are significantly low at this portion of the year. As a result, it is unlikely that we will see them browse the trade market for rentals.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Canadiens Doing Their Best to Wreck the Rebuild
It could always be worse for the Montreal Canadiens, looking at their position in the standings. At 20-27-4 heading into the All-Star break, they’ve got only 44 points in 51 games, but there are six teams below them, with the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets pulling up the rear with 34 each.
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin doesn’t want to leave the Red Wings
As NHL All-Star weekend gets underway, Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin has bigger issues on his mind than winning Friday night’s fastest skater competition. Larkin, 26, will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, a topic he wasn’t able to avoid during media day on Thursday. Despite seemingly reaching an impasse with Red Wings brass, Larkin maintained that he wants to remain in Detroit.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Golden Knights Could Produce Kane Blockbuster
The trade deadline is just one month away (March 3), so trade rumors are naturally starting to increase significantly. One of the biggest trade targets available is Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, and there are an abundance of teams looking to bring in the veteran winger. Teams like the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Colorado Avalanche have been viewed as potential favorites for the future Hall of Famer, but I’d now argue that there’s another team that we should keep a close eye on in the sweepstakes – the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Zadina & More
The NHL is officially in its All-Star break as Dylan Larkin and the rest of the All-Stars have made their way to Sunrise, Florida for the weekend’s events. While next few days will provide some levity from the NHL season, that hasn’t stopped the news cycle from being filled with notable moves and quotes, especially in the Detroit Red Wings’ neck of the woods.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Market for Meier Heating Up with 7 Teams Interested
Now that the Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, the new biggest trade target available is San Jose Sharks star winger Timo Meier. The Sharks have made it known that they are open to trading the 26-year-old as they gear up for a full-on rebuild, and trade rumors surrounding him are starting to increase significantly as we get closer to the deadline. It is quite easy to understand why, too, as he has an impressive 28 goals and 48 points in 51 games this campaign. That is excellent when noting that he does not have the best offensive weapons to work with while playing for the Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
4 Flames Prospects Who Can Be Used as Trade Bait at Deadline
The Calgary Flames are looking to upgrade their forward group at the trade deadline. But that won’t come for free. Not only will they need to offer a draft pick or more, but they will also have some prospects in play, as most teams want players who are close to making an impact. The Flames likely have just two untouchable prospects – Dustin Wolf and Jakob Pelletier – so everyone else should be in play to help acquire that offensive upgrade.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Long-Term Plans Most Likely Include Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders shocked the hockey world Monday evening with a blockbuster deal. The team announced that they have acquired pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for struggling forward Anthony Beauvillier, promising prospect Aatu Raty, and a conditional first-rounder. With the 2023...
Player to Watch: Dylan Larkin – 3rd All-Star Game Appearance for Red Wings
This weekend the NHL will have its annual all-star game, and it will be played at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL, the home of the Florida Panthers. The Detroit Red Wings' lone representative is Dylan Larkin, who is making his third appearance at the event, with his first being in 2016, his rookie season and his second was last season.
The Hockey Writers
Kane’s First Year With Oilers Goes Better Than Anyone Had Hoped
On Jan. 29, 2022, Evander Kane scored in his Edmonton Oilers debut. On Jan. 28, 2023, the veteran forward scored in his most recent game with the Oilers. In between, there were many other goals off of Kane’s stick, some of them the biggest of the past year in Oil Country.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Grinders Goodrow & Vesey Stepping Up
Over the past few seasons, the New York Rangers have relied heavily on their star forwards to carry them because they did not get much production from their bottom-six forwards. While Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider are not playing as well as they did last season, the Blueshirts are getting key contributions throughout their lineup with gritty wingers Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey stepping up.
