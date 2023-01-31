University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Interim President Joseph Szakas has announced the 2022 Fall Semester Full-Time Dean’s List. To qualify for the full-time Dean’s List, students must a) complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework (exclusive of pass/fail courses); and b) maintain a semester grade point average in these courses is 3.25 to 3.79, with no grade below C- in any of these courses.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO