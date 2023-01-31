Read full article on original website
Ben & Jerry's Adds New Ice Cream Flavors
Ben & Jerry’s is expanding its collection of Topped ice cream with the debut of two new flavors. The company has introduced Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped and Raspberry Cheesecake Topped. Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped features a vanilla custard ice cream with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls topped...
Dunkin' Unveils Valentine's Day Menu With Sweet Treats and Deals
We'll take one Brownie Batter Signature Latte, please.
Dairy Queen Is Raining Love With Its New Valentine's Day Truffle Blizzard
Just two weeks before the love-filled holiday, Dairy Queen has released Valentine's Day goodies that are sure to amplify date night. No matter your age, a trip to the nearest ice cream parlor can be a wonderful way to celebrate your love. According to Metropolitan Girls, the advantages of going out for ice cream are aplenty: it's budget friendly, it's safe, and it's a way to enjoy yourself without feeling pressured to drink — unlike dates at a restaurant or bar.
Krispy Kreme Introduces Heart-Shaped Donuts For Valentine’s Day
Krispy Kreme is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a lovely way. The donut chain announced the new heart-shaped donuts on its website. In a promo, Krispy Kreme says the donuts are “choco-full” of Hershey’s® chocolate flavor. The four donuts are described below:. HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Caramel...
Baskin-Robbins Swirls Up New Valentine's Day Menu Items
It's also bringing back a cult classic scoop flavor.
Nestlé Plans To Stop Selling Delissio Pizzas In Canada & Canadians Are Not OK
It's a sad day for fans of Nestlé Canada's popular Delissio pizzas. On Wednesday, February 1, Nestlé Canada announced its plan to "wind down and exit" the frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. And yes, this covers some pretty well-known and loved...
Boneless Wings ONLY 70¢ at WingStop – 12 Different Flavors!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Boneless Wings at WingStop ONLY 70¢ . See details below on how you can grab this deal!. Boneless Wings 70¢ Don't Miss!. Mondays & Tuesdays are special days at...
Food: Dairy Queen Unveils 2023 Valentine’s Treats.
Candy is usually a tried-and-true Valentine’s gift, but Dairy Queen would like to suggest ice cream. Yesterday, DQ launched two delicious-sounding treats for Valentine’s Day, including the Triple-Truffle Blizzard, a Blizzard with peanut butter, fudge, caramel truffles, and a chocolate topping. The second treat is a heart-shaped Triple...
How to Tenderize Chicken
Dana is a host, chef and sommelier. We all have experienced the disappointment of a rubbery chicken dinner. At its best, chicken is a succulent, tender canvas for a world of flavors. But at its worst, chicken can become leathery, chewy and dry. Keep reading to prevent chewy chicken and learn how to tenderize it with ease.
You Can Buy NEW McDonald’s Loungefly Bags Online NOW
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to Loungefly bags, we’ve seen a lot of interesting designs. These fan-favorite bags, wallets, and backpacks come in all sorts of shapes, designs, and theming,...
The 13 Best Store-Bought Dips to Stock up on Ahead of the Super Bowl, Tested & Reviewed
Whether you’re team Buffalo Chicken or Spinach Artichoke, you’ll find a new favorite in our best store-bought dips roundup. We tested dozens of spreads, sauces and quesos to choose the top buys, including cult favorites from Heluva Good and Bitchin’ Sauce.
Healthy Recipe: Almond Pound Cake
Pound cake is traditionally made from equal amounts of flour, butter, sugar and eggs. Originally the weight of all the ingredients totaled 1-pound, hence the name!. This recipe is a little different in that we have cut down on the sugar and substituted almond flour for half of the usual wheat flour. The resulting pound cake is a little heavier but has less starch and more protein. Glazing with lemon syrup gives it an extra bite. This cake is delicious as a simple dessert with berries or cooked fruit, or just with a cup of good coffee.
