Norfolk, VA

13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gelati Celesti opens in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Gelati Celesti Ice Cream Shop is a familiar name in Hampton Roads. "We opened our first location in Virginia Beach in 2019, and it went off crazy," Director of Retail Operations Suzy Rosser said. After opening, owners quickly realized people wanted more. "We've been hearing from...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
visitnorfolk.com

Valentine's Day in Norfolk

How will you spend Valentine’s Day weekend this year? Consider making it a weekend in Norfolk! Stay overnight in a luxurious suite, dine at some of Norfolk’s most romantic restaurants, and instead of exchanging traditional gifts, consider making something together that you’ll always treasure. No matter how you spend your time, you’ll be surrounded by love this Valentine’s Day in Norfolk, Va.
NORFOLK, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction

Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
NORFOLK, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

Mermaid hunting: How to find all of Norfolk's mermaids

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has launched an interactive mermaid map!. With this new tool you can learn about the history of the mermaid sculptures, the artists that made them, and where you can find every mermaid in Norfolk!. You can use their map to explore with friends and find...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County

YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
YORK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Essence of Heart and Soul Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of civic engagement. As part of the mission, they are hosting the Essence of Heart and Soul Festival. The festival will be this Saturday, February 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Anthone Oates joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about it!
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA

