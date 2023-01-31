Read full article on original website
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gelati Celesti opens in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Gelati Celesti Ice Cream Shop is a familiar name in Hampton Roads. "We opened our first location in Virginia Beach in 2019, and it went off crazy," Director of Retail Operations Suzy Rosser said. After opening, owners quickly realized people wanted more. "We've been hearing from...
visitnorfolk.com
Valentine's Day in Norfolk
How will you spend Valentine’s Day weekend this year? Consider making it a weekend in Norfolk! Stay overnight in a luxurious suite, dine at some of Norfolk’s most romantic restaurants, and instead of exchanging traditional gifts, consider making something together that you’ll always treasure. No matter how you spend your time, you’ll be surrounded by love this Valentine’s Day in Norfolk, Va.
‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June
A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this Summer.
americanmilitarynews.com
Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction
Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
Celebrate Galentine's Day the fabulous way with a drag brunch at the Waterside District
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're looking for something to do that's fun for Galentine's Day, the Waterside District has you covered. Gather your BFFs for their annual "Galentine's Day Drag Brunch" on February 4, starting at 10 a.m. There will be a show when the brunch begins, and then another show at 1:30 p.m.
Want a piece of Military Circle Mall? Online auction underway
Military Circle Mall closed for good after 52 years on Tuesday and now fans and just plain Tidewater nostalgia collectors alike have their chance to take home a piece of the former shopping destination.
New Freddy’s location opening in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
WTKR
Mermaid hunting: How to find all of Norfolk's mermaids
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has launched an interactive mermaid map!. With this new tool you can learn about the history of the mermaid sculptures, the artists that made them, and where you can find every mermaid in Norfolk!. You can use their map to explore with friends and find...
peninsulachronicle.com
VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County
YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
'Snow' much fun: Enjoy the season with a Winter Carnival in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Despite the fact that Hampton Roads hasn't yet seen much of a winter wonderland this year, the city of Newport News still wants to celebrate. On February 4 from noon to 5 p.m., you can join Newport News Parks & Recreation for a day of "frozen" fun with their Winter Festival.
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Essence of Heart and Soul Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of civic engagement. As part of the mission, they are hosting the Essence of Heart and Soul Festival. The festival will be this Saturday, February 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Anthone Oates joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about it!
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton.
Winter Carnival returns to Newport News
The festival kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon and will be open until 5 p.m. It will take place at the former Kmart site at 401 Oriana Road.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
Norfolk Botanical Garden celebrating Black History Month with free admission
The Norfolk Botanical Garden is celebrating Black History Month with free admission on select days. You can get in free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of the next three Thursdays.
