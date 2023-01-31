Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Dolly Parton Was a Secret Producer on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Sarah Michelle Gellar just confirmed an incredible rumor about Dolly Parton. During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, she revealed that the singer was a secret producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. "Little known fact, the legend Dolly was...
WHAS 11
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
WHAS 11
Ed Sheeran Talks 'Turbulent Things Happening' in His Personal Life in Social Media Return
Ed Sheeran is just thinking out loud! The 31-year-old British singer-songwriter took to his Instagram account this week to get candid with his fans in a new video. "I realized I haven't been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years," Sheeran admits in the clip, calling his recent posts "a bit boring."
WHAS 11
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending -- and What's Next (Exclusive)
Phil McGraw is saying goodbye to Dr. Phil. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the 72-year-old TV personality on the heels of the announcement that his long-running daytime series will end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year. "I've been doing this for 21 years and I love...
WHAS 11
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
WHAS 11
Rita Ora Debuts Unique Green Engagement Ring From Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora pulled off a smooth engagement ring reveal during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old revealed her emerald-and-gold band for what she said was the first time on Wednesday. "I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and...
WHAS 11
See Alicia Silverstone Transform Into Cher From 'Clueless' 27 Years Later
You're not totally bugging! Alicia Silverstone is slipping back into Cher Horowitz's iconic Dolce & Gabbana plaid suit from Clueless. On Wednesday, Silverstone and Rakuten teased her upcoming ad that will premiere during this year's Super Bowl. In the 15-second clip, a group of students chat in class, as footsteps come up behind them.
WHAS 11
Hallmark Stars Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker on Reuniting for Their Fifth Movie Together (Exclusive)
Since 2016, Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker have shared the screen in four different movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And on Sunday, they're about to add a fifth to their mini filmography together: the second installment of their HM&M mystery franchise, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season.
WHAS 11
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)
Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
WHAS 11
Dave Bautista on Becoming a Leading Man With 'Knock at the Cabin' (Exclusive)
Ever since Dave Bautista joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, the performer has become a formidable force onscreen. And with each new role, most notably in projects like Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he's proven himself as a scene-stealer. Now, by taking the lead as a zealot named Leonard in Knock at the Cabin, Bautista is showing that he's ready to take on more.
WHAS 11
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
WHAS 11
Dave Franco and Alison Brie Discuss Filmmaking, Nudity and More as a Married Couple (Exclusive)
For Alison Brie and Dave Franco, making films together as a married couple has some very important benefits. The couple came out for the premiere of their new film, Somebody I Used to Know, in Culver City, California, on Wednesday, and spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about collaborating creatively. "She...
WHAS 11
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
WHAS 11
'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
WHAS 11
Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake 'Makes the Ordinary Extraordinary' in 42nd Birthday Tribute
Jessica Biel is celebrating the little things this year, telling husband Justin Timberlake that he makes "the ordinary extraordinary" in an Instagram post honoriing his 42nd birthday on Tuesday. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day," Biel, 40, wrote. She paired the caption with two...
WHAS 11
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares What She Was Wearing When Husband Brad Falchuk Proposed in Italy
Gwyneth Paltrow is holding on to a special piece of clothing. In a new video released by Goop, the 50-year-old actress goes through a storage unit that holds some of her most iconic looks. In the video, Paltrow stumbles across the floral-print Gucci dress she was wearing when her husband, Brad Falchuk, proposed to her.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Spends Time With Janelle's Kids Amid Kody Split, Abuse Allegations
Meri Brown may no longer be married to Kody Brown, but that isn't stopping the Sister Wives star from spending time with some of his kids. Meri took to Instagram early Wednesday morning to share a selfie with Hunter and Logan Brown, the sons of Kody and his estranged wife, Janelle Brown.
WHAS 11
Taylor Lautner Tells His Side of 2009 MTV VMAs Scandal With Ex Taylor Swift and Kanye West
Taylor Swift wasn't the only Taylor caught off-guard at the now-infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, was also on stage when Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé, in fact, had the greatest album of all time. Lautner...
WHAS 11
Serena Williams Reflects on Will Smith's Oscars Controversy 1 Year Later: 'We're All Human'
Serena Williams admits that Will Smith's infamous slap at the Oscars overshadowed some special moments for others, but she hopes people understand "we're all human" and make mistakes. In a conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 41-year-old tennis legend offered her thoughts on Smith slapping Chris Rock during...
WHAS 11
Doja Cat Defends Britney Spears After ‘Disrespectful’ Comparisons for Shaving Her Head
Doja Cat is opening up about the criticism directed at her for shaving her head and comparing it to when Britney Spears did the same in 2007. In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old singer revealed she was going to play with her hairdo more down the road. It's currently a buzz cut and two-toned: half natural color and half blonde. And, while discussing her hair, the singer opened up about the massive online debate people had, comparing her shaving her head and eyebrows back in August to Spears' 2007 spontaneous moment.
