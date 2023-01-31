ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Tyler Legacy has 7 student-athletes sign to compete in college

Seven Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed for four different sports on Friday morning inside the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium. I’Onna Jones will play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kyleigh D’Spain will play soccer at Tyler Junior College, while teammate Elise Prince will play soccer at Friends University. Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Three Legacy baseball players are headed to the next level, Tye Arden to National Park College, Walker Freeman to McLennan Community College and Tyler Priest to Seminole State College.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

UT Tyler baseball opener moved to Saturday

The weather outside may be frightening, but that won’t stop UT Tyler opening its baseball season this weekend. The frigid weather has also brought about tough playing conditions but also hazardous travel conditions. But it is just delaying the Patriots’ opener by one day in Oklahoma City. The...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
inforney.com

Boys Basketball: Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass recognized for 1,000-point career

MINEOLA — Before Thursday’s game, Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass was honored for joining the 1,000-point career club for the Mineola Yellowjackets. Mineola Coach Ryan Steadman presented Pendergrass a plaque for achieving the feat. Then the Yellowjackets scored a 58-42 win over the Winnsboro Red Raiders in a District...
MINEOLA, TX
inforney.com

83rd Golden Gloves set for Feb. 16-18 in Longview

LONGIVEW — The 83rd annual Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 at the Longview Exhibit Center located at 1123 Jaycee Drive. The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, features two special classes within a diverse field of boxers 8-40: All-Comer’s Division (novice fighter’s) and Women’s Open.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures

Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
paisano-online.com

Former Bexar County judge takes up non-faculty role at UTSA

Earlier this month, UTSA announced that former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be joining the university in a non-faculty role. The university announced the appointment in an official statement on UTSA Today. “Furthering a commitment to public service and engaging students in the ideals of citizen government, former Bexar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
inforney.com

LIST: Warming centers in Tyler

As the cold weather passes through the area, here is a list of warming centers open to the community. Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St. Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway. Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd Street. Rose Garden, 420...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Conaway Homes celebrates 45 years in business

Conaway Homes is celebrating a big milestone this year. The business opened in January of 1978 by owner Steve Conaway is celebrating 45 years in business. Conaway Homes provides new homes to East Texans, ranging all the way from a starter home to luxury homes, and even rental communities. Conaway...
TYLER, TX

