UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
Tyler Legacy has 7 student-athletes sign to compete in college
Seven Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed for four different sports on Friday morning inside the Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium. I’Onna Jones will play volleyball at the University of North Texas. Kyleigh D’Spain will play soccer at Tyler Junior College, while teammate Elise Prince will play soccer at Friends University. Christian Baxter will play football at Tyler Junior College. Three Legacy baseball players are headed to the next level, Tye Arden to National Park College, Walker Freeman to McLennan Community College and Tyler Priest to Seminole State College.
inforney.com
Signing Day: Trio of Lions ink football scholarships with Boston College, Lamar, Fort Hays State
After two postponements, a signing day ceremony finally took place at Tyler High School. A trio of Lions inked college scholarships in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and classmates on Friday at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre. Signing were Avery Coleman (Fort Hays State University), Kameron Griffin...
inforney.com
UT Tyler baseball opener moved to Saturday
The weather outside may be frightening, but that won’t stop UT Tyler opening its baseball season this weekend. The frigid weather has also brought about tough playing conditions but also hazardous travel conditions. But it is just delaying the Patriots’ opener by one day in Oklahoma City. The...
inforney.com
Signing Day, TJC, Tyler High hoops set for Thursday; Tyler Legacy basketball Saturday
Weather permitting, both Tyler Junior College and Tyler High basketball teams are scheduled to make up games on Thursday. Tyler Legacy games were moved to Saturday. Also, Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are slated to conduct signing day ceremonies. Whitehouse has decided to push its ceremony to Feb. 8. It...
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Chapel Hill tops Gilmer, Canton stops Brownsboro in 2OT
NEW CHAPEL HILL — The No. 18 Chapel Hill Bulldogs, led by 17 points from Tyson Berry and a double double from Cameron Kelley, defeated the Gilmer Buckeyes, 65-38, on Friday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 17-6 on the season and 7-1 in district.
KLTV
Gilmer High School football players sign to play college football on National Signing Day
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - National Signing Day was hampered by Mother Nature for many East Texas schools who began rescheduling the signings, but Gilmer’s student athletes signed the dotted line, regardless of the weather. Five Gilmer student-athletes have signed up to play college football. Braelyn Ward, Navarro. Omero Orona,...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
inforney.com
Boys Basketball: Mineola's Dawson Pendergrass recognized for 1,000-point career
MINEOLA — Before Thursday’s game, Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass was honored for joining the 1,000-point career club for the Mineola Yellowjackets. Mineola Coach Ryan Steadman presented Pendergrass a plaque for achieving the feat. Then the Yellowjackets scored a 58-42 win over the Winnsboro Red Raiders in a District...
inforney.com
83rd Golden Gloves set for Feb. 16-18 in Longview
LONGIVEW — The 83rd annual Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament is set for Feb. 16-18 at the Longview Exhibit Center located at 1123 Jaycee Drive. The event, officially sanctioned by Southwestern Association of USA Boxing, features two special classes within a diverse field of boxers 8-40: All-Comer’s Division (novice fighter’s) and Women’s Open.
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Brownsboro scores win over Athens; Tyler Lady Lions top Marshall
BROWNSBORO — The Bearettes rushed out to a 22-3 first quarter lead en route to a 62-13 win over Athens on Thursday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game. Brownsboro improve to 20-7 overall and 8-2 in district. Khyra Garrett led the Bearettes with 20 points, followed by Khayla...
inforney.com
LIST: East Texas schools announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the schools in the Tyler-Smith County area that have made public announcements about the status of the school day. This list will be updated as more schools make announcements.
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. East Texas Bridal Expo, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. The event will feature nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry. Information: https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/ .
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
KSAT 12
First all-Black, all-female group chosen to lead graduation at JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, an all-female, all-Black Commander of the Airmen Team at JBSA-Lackland was selected based on their qualifications and experience to lead a graduation ceremony. “Being a Black woman in the military — or a woman of color at all — in a position...
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
The Lamest Cities in Texas According to the San Antonio Island Boys
A couple of super cool guys who are calling themselves the San Antonio Island Boys apparently believe they've experienced enough life in our great state to inform us which cities are the lamest, and I for one applaud them for their civic duty. So if you don't know who the...
paisano-online.com
Former Bexar County judge takes up non-faculty role at UTSA
Earlier this month, UTSA announced that former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will be joining the university in a non-faculty role. The university announced the appointment in an official statement on UTSA Today. “Furthering a commitment to public service and engaging students in the ideals of citizen government, former Bexar...
inforney.com
LIST: Warming centers in Tyler
As the cold weather passes through the area, here is a list of warming centers open to the community. Salvation Army, 633 N Broadway Ave. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St. Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway. Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd Street. Rose Garden, 420...
inforney.com
Conaway Homes celebrates 45 years in business
Conaway Homes is celebrating a big milestone this year. The business opened in January of 1978 by owner Steve Conaway is celebrating 45 years in business. Conaway Homes provides new homes to East Texans, ranging all the way from a starter home to luxury homes, and even rental communities. Conaway...
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
