PFM talk of “budget abyss” misses the point about New Mexico tax/economic conditions
We have already expressed our reservations about the New Mexico Legislature’s “favorite” consultant PFM and their recommendations. But, in yet another recent Albuquerque Journal article we (and the Legislature) are told again that if New Mexico’s oil and gas industry “go bust” the State will face dire budgetary and economic conditions.
NM taxpayers could be getting another $750 rebate check under bill advancing at Roundhouse
SANTA FE — With rising costs of food, gas and other basic supplies showing no signs of dropping, New Mexico taxpayers could be in line to get a new round of financial relief from the state by as soon as this spring. A bill providing $750 rebates for individual...
Will New Mexico get more tax rebates in 2023?
*Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the correct attribution to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers recognize that money is tight thanks to rising prices. Now, they’re one step closer to bringing tax rebates to New Mexicans. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by a handful of Democratic […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9. Albuquerque Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
New Mexico's largest emitters overlooked in state climate policy, says report
Many of New Mexico's largest sources of climate and health-damaging air pollutants are not required to cut emissions at rates necessary to meet the state's climate targets, according to a new analysis from researchers at the University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy. "We found that the state's existing...
Turmoil at PED: Deputy cabinet secretary resigns after only eight days
Just eight days after Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin ascended to one of the highest posts at New Mexico’s Public Education Department, the former lawyer and partner at Cuddy & McCarthy is already stepping down. The resignation of the deputy cabinet secretary comes in the wake of Cabinet Secretary Kurt Steinhaus’ retirement...
New Mexico ranks low in education, legislators are split on how to fix that
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s near unanimous agreement that New Mexico’s children need better education. Statewide, math, science, and reading proficiency rates are low. To address the issue, Republican Senator Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) is proposing a plan: Educational freedom accounts. The idea boils down to using state funds to allow New Mexico kids to go […]
Roundhouse Roundup: Restoring qualified immunity
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, legislators are set to debate a contentious topic fundamental to lawsuits against some public officials. Today, they’ll discuss qualified immunity. Currently, New Mexico prohibits using qualified immunity as a legal defense in civil rights cases. In 2021, legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, aimed at enhancing […]
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
The first African American person in New Mexico
An expedition through the southwest saw the first African American man to enter New Mexico. His name was Stevan. A state historian went into more detail on who this man was and his lasting impact dating back nearly 500 years. "Stevan is very unique in New Mexico history in that...
Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25
Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
New Mexico graduation requirements could change
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State lawmakers are considering a change to high school graduation requirements. House Bill 126 would encourage school districts and charter schools to teach courses and programs that will help students advance in life. Republican Rep. Ryan Lane co-sponsors the bill with Democrat G. Andres Romero. "This...
Migrants aided by Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico
Ken Ferrone, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, joins KC Counts for Newsmakers to discuss the local impacts of migration and how his organization and others are shouldering the responsibilities that come with the migrants. Ferrone will address the global challenge and the necessary change that has been so elusive in the U.S.
How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans
Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
The 5 Best Places to Camp in New Mexico this Summer
New Mexico in the summer sounds like a hot proposition but there are many cool places to stay while visiting in the summer. Cool off in the campground pool or stay in the mountains where the temps are always moderate. Maybe you want to stay right in Santa Fe to experience everything the city has to offer. Here are the 5 best places to camp in New Mexico this summer!
Destination: Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico
The picturesque desert landscape some 60 miles west of Albuquerque, NM, is home to one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in America—Acoma Pueblo. The pueblo, founded in 1100, is a component of the Acoma Indian Reservation and is perched atop a 357-foot-tall shear-walled sandstone mesa. Before modern times,...
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
Bill would make it illegal to carry firearm near New Mexico polling places
A bill about carrying firearms near polling locations was discussed.
Snowpack is above average in southwest Colorado but water managers caution that drought persists
The level of snowpack in southwestern Colorado is above average for this time of year, according to the most recent SNOTEL report. A Colorado SNOTEL report for February 2 determined that snowpack in the state’s southwestern river basins is 139% of average for this time of year. SNOTEL reports...
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: Mobile
We're pleased to present the winners of the 22nd annual New Mexico Magazine Photography Contest in the Mobile category. "A friend and I decided to take a mushroom growing class provided by NMFungi. Toward the end of class, Estevan Hernandez, the owner, brought out different specimens of mycelium mushrooms. The mushrooms he brought out were at the end stages of fruiting and ready to puck and cook. There were golden oysters, black pearls, and blue oysters. It was the blue oysters that immediately caught my attention. The blue oysters fruiting reminded me of trumpets or an orchestra. It was nature's grand stage in such a small form. I didn’t have the normal professional camera equipment I normally carry, but I had my iPhone. Estevan carried on with the class introducing other specimens, but I stood over the blue oysters gazing and studying. As the class continued, I was hypnotized by nature's architecture and structure in the mycelium’s gills and caps. I took the photo keeping the idea of structure, architecture, trumpets, and orchestra in mind." —Ryle Yazzie.
