ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing.  The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward

There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy