3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Calvin Johnson Could Reconcile with Lions Soon
The Lions could have the full support of Calvin Johnson soon.
Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?
Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing. The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
Yardbarker
Ohio State HC Ryan Day seems to be seriously considering giving up play-calling duties
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been calling plays for the Buckeyes since being named Urban Meyer's offensive coordinator back in 2017. That's a long time to be at the helm of an offense, and Day clearly felt strong enough about keeping his grip on play-calling that he held on to those duties when he became head coach in 2019.
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Yardbarker
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Despite QB need, Saints unlikely to be trade partner for Bears
For 15 years, the New Orleans Saints didn't have to worry about the quarterback position with Drew Brees behind center. But two years after the future Hall of Famers retirement, New Orleans is still looking to find its post-Brees franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston is still under contract, but the 2015...
Yardbarker
Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward
There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
Future HOF takes the mantle as NFL's oldest active player after Brady retires
On Wednesday, the great Tom Brady called it a career once again. Now that Brady, 45, is retiring for good this time, the NFL has a new oldest active player, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters. The 18-year veteran, who turned 41 in December, is now the league's senior member....
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Packers need veteran free agent additions at a few positions
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has often addressed a position of need by signing a veteran in free agency and then also adding to that position group somewhat early on in the draft. Wide receiver, tight end, and safety are three positions entering the 2023 offseason where that veteran-rookie approach makes sense.
