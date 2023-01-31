ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list

The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

This proposed Seahawks-Ravens trade sends Lamar Jackson to Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks had a much better-than-anticipated 2022 season. Many people thought they would be among the worst teams in the NFL after seemingly embarking on a rebuild by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and waiving linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks did end up with a top...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy

Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Kansas City Chiefs Get Good Luck Charm For Super Bowl (+Video)

Kansas City Chiefs will have recent history on their side. The Kansas City Chiefs started practices Thursday for their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They currently need a little luck, as they have three wide receivers not practicing on Thursday due to injury. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they might have a little luck for next Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Falcons ‘have a pretty good idea’ on Marcus Mariota’s future

Desmond Ridder has shown enough to take the reins in 2023 for a full-season audition, which means Marcus Mariota is expendable. I fully expect the Falcons to part ways with him this offseason; I’ve stated before that it’s something I think has already been decided internally. The writing is on the wall.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bills GM mentions another criticism of QB Josh Allen

It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."

Comments / 0

Community Policy