Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Related
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: One team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over
Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders offered Nireek Sharpe a spot in Colorado, but he declined. Here's why. The post Deion Sanders offered, but Jackson State staff won Nireek Sharpe over appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Yardbarker
This proposed Buccaneers-Bears trade sends Mike Evans to Chicago
The Chicago Bears have a very important offseason ahead of them. This will be the first chance for Ryan Poles to really make some splash additions to the roster as they are lapping the field in available cap space and also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB disrespected on all-time list
The Ravens are lucky enough to have had two quarterbacks lead them to win a Super Bowl. Although it's an impressive feat to do so, one of them has been disrespected on the all-time Super Bowl QB rankings list. Trent Dilfer is ranked No. 62 of 66 on NFL Network's...
Yardbarker
This proposed Seahawks-Ravens trade sends Lamar Jackson to Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks had a much better-than-anticipated 2022 season. Many people thought they would be among the worst teams in the NFL after seemingly embarking on a rebuild by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and waiving linebacker Bobby Wagner. The Seahawks did end up with a top...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot 'Very Excited' About New Coach Ryan Nielsen
Former New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is the new defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's why general manager Terry Fontenot is buzzing about it.
Yardbarker
Ex-Steelers Coach Mark Whipple Heard Rumors Centered Around Him And Kenny Pickett Reuniting For 2023
Way before the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season came to a premature end, fans and analysts were speculating on the fate of the much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. Canada, who just finished his second season as the OC, was previously the Steelers quarterbacks coach for one year, has come under fire for poor offensive performances.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy
Don’t Expect the Boston Bruins To Grab Major Headlines At The Trade Deadline. Host: We have talked about Maple Leafs and what they are going to do at the deadline but what about the Boston Bruins? Do they go big game hunting? You think they are looking for a real impact piece because this team has been flawless all year long. So what do you think they are trying to do?
Yardbarker
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?
We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Yardbarker
Report: Kansas City Chiefs Get Good Luck Charm For Super Bowl (+Video)
Kansas City Chiefs will have recent history on their side. The Kansas City Chiefs started practices Thursday for their Super Bowl appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. They currently need a little luck, as they have three wide receivers not practicing on Thursday due to injury. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they might have a little luck for next Sunday.
Yardbarker
Falcons ‘have a pretty good idea’ on Marcus Mariota’s future
Desmond Ridder has shown enough to take the reins in 2023 for a full-season audition, which means Marcus Mariota is expendable. I fully expect the Falcons to part ways with him this offseason; I’ve stated before that it’s something I think has already been decided internally. The writing is on the wall.
Yardbarker
Bills GM mentions another criticism of QB Josh Allen
It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."
Comments / 0