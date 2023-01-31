Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Tulsa Restaurants Nominated For Prestigious Industry Award
Tulsa is becoming better known for its great restaurant scene and seven places just got nominated for a prestigious culinary award. Tulsa is named in seven of the James Beard Award nominations for our restaurants, chefs, bars and more. It's a testament to the city's thriving restaurant scene and proof...
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Truity Credit Union Offers HR Solutions Series
Truity Credit Union presents an exclusive HR Solutions Series, a free opportunity for Bartlesville’s HR and business professionals. Business Development Officer Nicole McKinney will present in-person on employee management on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the basement of Truity, located at 501 S. Johnstone Avenue. An online presentation is also available.
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Our Blood Institute Headed to Bartlesville
Our Blood Institute is in Bartlesville hoping to get some donations this week. OBI will be at RSU Bartlesville on Tuesday from 12pm-5pm and The Neighborhood Connection on Thursday from10am-2:30pm. Our Blood Institute typically has a 3-5 day supply of lifesaving blood available but sitting at a 1-2 day supply.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KTUL
Tulsa to receive $85M mega grant for I-44, US 75 corridor improvements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million mega grant for the Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75 Corridor Improvement Project in Tulsa. The funding comes from part of a nearly $1.2 billion National...
bartlesvilleradio.com
7th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show
The 7th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, presented by Bartlett Co-op, is Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College campus at 400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas. Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter and Tina Romine said of Nellis...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council denies Midnight Rodeo club's nuisance appeal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Residents of the Regency Park neighborhood in east Tulsa were fighting for peace and quiet at Wednesday night's city council meeting. Neighbors have said the nightclub, Midnight Rodeo, is so loud it's impacting their quality of life. Since then, the night club has found itself with a nuisance violation.
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
Smithonian
S.E. Hinton Is Tired of Talking About ‘The Outsiders.’ No One Else Is
In late October 2022, a big-time streaming star returned to the city where it all began for him. Ralph Macchio (most recently of “Cobra Kai” fame) was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote his memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me. Hosted by Magic City Books, the live conversation in the Art Deco auditorium at Will Rogers High School featured another pop culture icon: S.E. Hinton, the writer whose teenage words would forever be emblematic of young adult literature and whose most famous creation, The Outsiders, helped launch Macchio’s career some 40 years earlier.
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
piedmontnewsonline.com
Piedmont softball star Taybor Moss becomes Oklahoma’s second high school athlete to ink an NIL deal
2025 Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss is the second Oklahoma High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. On Thursday morning, Moss announced her sponsorship with Moore Bats. The deal was finalized three weeks ago, but the Moss family was waiting for final approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association before announcing the deal. That approval came earlier this week.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KTUL
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
Legendary Tulsa DJ Billy Parker tells decades of stories in new book
A hit musician, many Tulsans remember Billy Parker as the voice on KVOO. He was named DJ of the Year multiple times by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.
