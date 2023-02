The hot story of the NFL offseason will be where Aaron Rodgers plays next season. Will he remain in Green Bay, will he play for another team, or will he retire? Now that Tom Brady announced his retirement, the Aaron Rodgers story will be the thing sports media will pontificate for hours on end in between the Read more... The post One important detail is holding up potential Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO