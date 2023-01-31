Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Related
Sberbank Set to Launch Decentralized Finance Platform Based on Ethereum – Defi Bitcoin News
A recent report details that Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, plans to launch a decentralized finance (defi) platform in May. Konstantin Klimenko, product director of Sberbank’s blockchain laboratory, said that open testing will begin in March. Sberbank’s Defi Platform to Enable Large-Scale Commercial Operations. According to a...
BTC, ETH Maintain Risen Values Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Record Profits
The crypto price charts reflected losses next to several cryptocurrencies on Friday, February 3. Bitcoin opened with a small loss of 1.26 percent. Despite the minor crunch, the oldest cryptocurrency did see some loss in its price, which, at the time of writing stood at $23,527 (roughly Rs. 19.3 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC dropped by $357 (roughly Rs. 29,320). The most expensive cryptocurrency saw similar small losses on international exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase among others.
Finding the Best Wallet for Your Crypto Needs: What to Look For
Cryptocurrency has become a popular investment option for many people around the world. However, it is important to understand the different tools and resources available to you when investing in crypto, such as choosing the best wallet for your crypto needs. This blog article will provide an overview of what to look for when choosing a crypto wallet, as well as some security features to consider and fees and costs associated with different wallets.
Apple’s $117.2 billion Q1 misses earnings expectations
Apple on Thursday reported revenues of $117.2 billion in the first fiscal quarter, off 5% from a year earlier. While there were several bright spots, the financial report confirmed iPhone supply challenges plagued the company in the last three months of 2022, compounded by the effects of a strong dollar.
U.S. Ban on Huawei Seen Widening China Chip War
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. An imminent ban on U.S. exports to Huawei is seen as the first volley in a new wave of restrictions that will impair China’s semiconductor, AI and quantum computing industries—all critical for tech dominance in military and commercial realms.
Delta’s free WiFi, Sync platform point to more connected future
Delta Air Lines Inc. on Wednesday launched free WiFi on 75% of its domestic mainline aircraft, an early step toward its overhaul of in-flight entertainment in favor of personalization and free services like Paramount+ streaming, New York Times puzzles and more. Expectations around the transportation experience are changing. Delta’s announcement...
The emergence of trinity attacks on APIs
When it comes to attacks against application programming interfaces (APIs), the building blocks that provide access to many of our applications, the OWASP API Top Ten is seen as definitive – and rightly so. Compiled in 2019 based on a risk analysis conducted by an OWASP working party as well as the in the field experience of security practitioners, the list acts as a bible to developers and security professionals alike. But it very clearly delineates between each of the attack types. What we’re seeing today is that attack tools, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) no longer follow these clear-cut definitions. Instead, they’re combining multiple variants.
The IIoT Will Help Manufacturing Grow
The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is transforming industrial practices all over the globe. It is helping businesses to harness new technologies to increase productivity, manage their infrastructure and better meet strategic goals. It’s being used to help manufacturing plants grow, revolutionize agricultural practices, streamline supply chains and radically change how we approach business.
The Anomali User Research Group
User research groups contribute significantly to product development through a data-led approach incorporating actual customers’ opinions and ideas. This information ultimately influences a product’s design, capabilities & features. User research groups can also be a source of valuable customer feedback during beta testing and after the product is...
Hornetsecurity Combats QR Code Phishing With Launch of New Technology
LONDON, UK – 1 February 2023 – Leading cybersecurity provider Hornetsecurity has today launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. These launches come in response to a rise in fake QR codes and the ongoing threat of phishing, which represents 40% of all cyber threats.
Agents say the AI could be a game changer in the industry
Century 21 Beggins Enterprises on its website lists a “beautiful” three-bedroom condo in Madeira Beach, Florida with “large spacious balconies to enjoy the warm, beautiful views.”. “This is one of the only properties available on the Gulf Beach islands that’s totally pet friendly,” the listing reads. “Secure...
Piloting drones reliably with mobile communication technology
Drones are operating increasingly in areas out of sight of the person controlling them. However, conventional remote controls have a limited range, which makes them unsuitable for these flights. On the other hand, simple mobile network-based systems have so far been unable to guarantee a reliable connection when mobile network loads are high or where there is a lack of network coverage. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich-Hertz-Institut, HHI have joined forces with partners in the SUCOM project to develop a new mobile network system that can be used to control drones even over long distances and over difficult terrain.
Activision Blizzard Agrees to Pay $35 Million to Settle Workforce Allegations
Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million (nearly Rs. 290 crore) to settle allegations over the video game maker’s handling of workplace complaints and violations of whistleblower protection rules, US financial regulators said on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission said the company knew employee retention issues were...
IceBreaker malware used to breach gaming companies
Hackers have been targeting online gaming and gambling companies with a new backdoor named IceBreaker since at least September 2022. In the new attack campaign, the customer service agents were tricked into opening malicious screenshots which the hackers send under the guise of a user facing a problem. The group...
Surge capability. Power electronics news.
Power devices used in challenging applications, like automotive powertrains and electrical grids, must exhibit surge energy robustness. While Si and SiC MOSFETs can dissipate surge energy via avalanche, GaN HEMTs have no avalanche capability. This article explores the repetitive surge energy robustness of a 650 V rated cascode GaN HEMT in the unclamped inductive switching (UIS) test. Surge capability and the safe operating zone under this stress is a key aspect of the overall GaN HEMT reliability.
Intel cuts employee, executive salaries as it faces weak PC, chip demand
After posting a double-digit revenue decline for its fourth quarter of 2022, Intel is looking to weather a potentially problematic 2023 by making companywide cuts to employee pay. Responding to media reports about possible pay cuts, Intel said on Wednesday that in order to navigate “macro-economic headwinds and work to...
Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday. The layoffs impacted 1,02,943 workers, a more than two-fold jump from December and an over...
