Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers continues to toy with fans over next team

Aaron Rodgers had an absolute blast toying with fans during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be traded this offseason. Although he has spent his entire pro career in Green Bay, Rodgers seems to have worn out his welcome in America’s Dairyland. Though only a year removed from winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, Rodgers is pushing 40. However, the one team he has been tied to the most has been the Las Vegas Raiders. He would be replacing Derek Carr, as well as reuniting with Davante Adams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Aaron Rodgers takes pro-am at Pebble as Rose grabs 54-hole lead

PEBBLE BEACH — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.Justin Rose would love nothing better than to be on an adjacent plaque for winning the PGA Tour event at Pebble.Rose, whose third round was suspended by wind strong enough to blow his golf ball across the green, returned Sunday morning at Monterey Peninsula by playing 10 holes in 6 under for a 65 that gave him a one-shot lead in the AT&T...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

