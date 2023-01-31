Aaron Rodgers had an absolute blast toying with fans during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be traded this offseason. Although he has spent his entire pro career in Green Bay, Rodgers seems to have worn out his welcome in America’s Dairyland. Though only a year removed from winning back-to-back NFL MVPs, Rodgers is pushing 40. However, the one team he has been tied to the most has been the Las Vegas Raiders. He would be replacing Derek Carr, as well as reuniting with Davante Adams.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO