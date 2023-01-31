ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘St. Louis’ Bears? Illinois rep. wonders amid stadium talks

By Joey Schneider
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mQMi_0kXtDBJJ00

CHICAGO – A new suburban stadium could be on the horizon for the Chicago Bears, though it appears some Illinois representatives are not quite on board with that prospect.

The Bears are highly considering a new home in the Arlington Heights suburb of Chicago, one that could pair an NFL stadium with a nearby entertainment complex. A key part of that 326-acre proposal, a PILOT tax incentive, has yet to be discussed among Illinois state lawmakers.

This would allow the Bears to “pay to Arlington Heights a negotiated sum for the property taxes,” according to the Chicago Sun Times . The report further explains mixed reactions to the proposal, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker noting he does not support public financing of a new Bears stadium.

The report offers some uncertainty as to whether the Bears might stay around Chicago long-term without an approved tax incentive to speed up the new stadium process.

Todd Maisch, president of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, tells the Chicago Sun Times, “I think it needs to happen by the end of this session. If not, you’re going to start to have other states make their cases on why the Chicago Bears should be the St. Louis Bears.”

Speaking that possibility into existence, regardless how realistic it might be, is interesting for a few reasons. St. Louis was home to the NFL Cardinals from 1960-1987, after they relocated from Chicago. After a brief stint with the NFL Rams from 1995-2016, St. Louis will enter its eighth season without an NFL team this year, a longer stretch without a team than the time between the Rams’ arrival and Cardinals’ departure.

The Bears have a large backing in northern Illinois, but not allegiance to NFL teams elsewhere in the state varies, according to recent research from VividSeats.com . The Chiefs are considered the most popular team for much of the St. Louis area and Metro East counties, per Vivid Seats.

Despite Maisch’s comments, no other reports tied to Illinois officials have suggested that St. Louis could be home to the Bears or any other NFL team in the near future.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In Illinois Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

If there is such a thing as a ramen speakeasy, High Five Ramen, a tiny Illinois restaurant in Chicago, would be it. This subterranean noodle shop is tucked into a tiny basement space behind a nondescript, cryptically-marked industrial door. But really, High Five Ramen is so popular that, often, all you really need to do is look for all the people hovering near the door, waiting for a spot.
CHICAGO, IL
KROC News

13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023

Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
MINNESOTA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
CBS Chicago

100 migrants move into vacant Woodlawn school despite local concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – After months of pushback from Woodlawn residents, the city pushed forward with plans to convert a vacant Chicago Public School into temporary housing for asylum seekers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory went to the school-turned-shelter where cameras captured the first residents heading inside.Victory has been reporting on the plans to move migrants into the building since October, even though the city said then there were no plans to use the former school as a migrant shelter. CPS said back then the construction at the building was "routine maintenance work." CBS 2 reports then showed over $1 million spent on...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois

CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
ROCKFORD, IL
Motley Fool

Double Your SNAP Benefits in 27 States With This Program

Get two for the price of one on fruits and vegetables with your food benefits. The Double Up Food Bucks plan matches every dollar SNAP recipients spend on fruit and vegetables. It's essentially two-for-one on all produce at certain farmers markets and stores. Double Up Food Bucks operates in 27...
COLORADO STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Camp Hill sportswear store supplying Eagles gear, merch

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Super Bowl fever is in the air, especially at the Capital City Mall in Cumberland County. Bleacher Bums has Philadelphia Eagles gear and merchandise front and center, as well as a section, albeit significantly smaller, for the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles fans are showing up to grab gear to support […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGN Radio

Eagles fans soar into stores to buy gear ahead of Super Bowl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eagles gear is being bought fast out of stores ahead of the big game. Employees at the team’s Pro Shop in Lancaster have been unpacking “Conference Champions” shirts and hats since Monday. Fans have been flooding the store and are buying them just as fast as they can put the merchandise […]
LANCASTER, PA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy