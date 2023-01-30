Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 23,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

1 DAY AGO