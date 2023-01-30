Read full article on original website
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, MPC, NOC
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 23,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $144 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Costco Wholesale, Micron Technology And This Healthcare Stock Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 190 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Dow Dips 300 Points; Snap Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.91% to 33,774.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 11,546.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,059.70. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
PayPal to lay off 2,000 employees in coming weeks, about 7% of workforce
PayPal on Tuesday announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, or around 7% of its workforce. President and CEO Dan Schulman wrote in a release that PayPal is working to address the "challenging macroeconomic environment." Schulman said the company has made progress focusing resources on core priorities and rightsizing its...
First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 31
This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. Upgrades: > FibroGen (FGEN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at William Blair > Inter & Co (INTR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $4.20 > LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $110 > New Fortress Energy […]
Unusual Options Activity: COIN, LCID, AAPL and 6 Others
Many investors brush off or ignore options trading because options are complex and misunderstood. However, many other traders have learned how to “follow the flow.”. In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. When these buyers make their move in the options world, they leave a trail behind them — footsteps.
Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)
Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 2.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in...
UBS Group Discloses Position in MNP / Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd
There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNP is 0.0869%, a decrease of 14.5126%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 3,336K shares.
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
FULT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fulton Financial Corp. (Symbol: FULT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.38, changing hands as high as $16.57 per share. Fulton Financial Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FULT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
