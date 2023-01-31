ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Former Russian fighter says he witnessed torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war

A former senior Russian army officer says he saw his comrades torturing prisoners of war in Ukraine, in a rare eyewitness account from within Moscow’s ranks to address widespread allegations of Russian war crimes. Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday, former Lt. Konstantin Yefremov said he witnessed a...
Idaho8.com

Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US

The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho8.com

Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them ‘number one’ priority

Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li — Harrison Li’s father — and Mark Swidan — Katherine Swidan’s son — are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
Idaho8.com

A look at China’s history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
HAWAII STATE
Idaho8.com

American volunteer aid worker killed in Bakhmut while helping Ukrainian civilians

An American volunteer aid worker, Pete Reed, was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Thursday while aiding civilians, according to a statement from Global Response Medicine, the humanitarian aid group he founded. Reed, a US Marine veteran, was listed as “killed while rendering aid” on a mission...
Idaho8.com

‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video

The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Idaho8.com

What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
MONTANA STATE

