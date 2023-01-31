Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Related
Idaho8.com
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden’s State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to...
Idaho8.com
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan’s effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP’s most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the “weaponization” of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about...
Idaho8.com
Why the US hasn’t shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn’t it been shot down?. Officials have said that the balloon’s path carries it over a “number of sensitive sites”...
Idaho8.com
Former Russian fighter says he witnessed torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war
A former senior Russian army officer says he saw his comrades torturing prisoners of war in Ukraine, in a rare eyewitness account from within Moscow’s ranks to address widespread allegations of Russian war crimes. Speaking to CNN’s Erin Burnett on Thursday, former Lt. Konstantin Yefremov said he witnessed a...
Idaho8.com
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. Blinken, who was due to depart Friday night...
Idaho8.com
Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and ‘burn bags’ were left open in hallways, sources say
Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court’s report on the investigation last month.
Idaho8.com
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US
The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
Idaho8.com
Failed GOP candidate accused in shootings at Democratic officials’ homes pleads not guilty
The failed GOP candidate accused of coordinating the shootings at Democratic officials’ homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded not guilty Friday. Solomon Peña entered the plea through his attorney Roberta Yurcic at an arraignment hearing. Both appeared via teleconference. Peña was indicted by a grand jury on 14...
Idaho8.com
Blinken under pressure to push China on role in lethal fentanyl trade when he visits Beijing
Members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to pressure China to do more to curb the flow of fentanyl and synthetic opioids into the United States on his visit to the country which is expected to take place in the next few days. On Wednesday, a group...
Idaho8.com
North Carolina Supreme Court will rehear redistricting, voter ID cases that GOP had lost
The North Carolina Supreme Court, which flipped to a Republican majority with last year’s elections, said Friday it would rehear a redistricting case and a voter ID case — cases that the state’s GOP legislature had lost when they were previously before the state’s highest court.
Idaho8.com
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them ‘number one’ priority
Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li — Harrison Li’s father — and Mark Swidan — Katherine Swidan’s son — are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
Idaho8.com
A look at China’s history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its...
Idaho8.com
American volunteer aid worker killed in Bakhmut while helping Ukrainian civilians
An American volunteer aid worker, Pete Reed, was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Thursday while aiding civilians, according to a statement from Global Response Medicine, the humanitarian aid group he founded. Reed, a US Marine veteran, was listed as “killed while rendering aid” on a mission...
Idaho8.com
US and French forces seized Iranian-supplied weapons and ammunition bound for Yemen
The US Navy assisted the French military in seizing thousands of assault rifles and half a million rounds of ammunition that were heading to Yemen from Iran in January, the US military confirmed on Wednesday. The seizure in the Gulf of Oman occurred on January 15, according to 5th Fleet...
Idaho8.com
Alex Murdaugh hid settlement of more than $4 million from family of his late housekeeper, her son testifies
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh never told the family of his late housekeeper that he collected more than $4 million in insurance settlements after she fell at his home, according to testimony at his double murder trial Friday. Outside the presence of the jury, Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony...
Idaho8.com
‘Extremely triggering’: Police shooting survivors react to Tyre Nichols video
The footage of Tyre Nichols’ deadly police arrest is hard to watch, but for those who have survived brutal police encounters, it can be unbearable. “I’m very intentional about not watching those types of videos. They are extremely triggering for me,” said Leon Ford, who survived a police shooting and now works as an activist for the social change organization The Hear Foundation. “I’d encourage people not to watch them because it’s going to weigh on you.”
Idaho8.com
San Francisco police arrest man who allegedly fired ‘possible blanks’ inside a synagogue
San Francisco police arrested a man suspected of firing several apparently blank rounds inside a synagogue and a movie theater earlier this week, authorities said Friday. Officers found the man around 5:00 p.m. PT Friday and detained him “without further incident,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
Idaho8.com
Attorneys for Hae Min Lee’s family ask Maryland court for redo of hearing that vacated Adnan Syed’s conviction
Attorneys representing the family of Hae Min Lee, the teen whose 1999 killing was investigated on the “Serial” podcast, asked an appellate court on Thursday to redo a hearing that vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed — and to reinstate Syed’s conviction in the meantime.
Idaho8.com
What to know about the suspected Chinese spy balloon
A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in the skies over the continental United States has sparked national security and diplomatic concerns, adding to already tense Washington-Beijing relations. The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his highly anticipated trip to China, saying Friday that the high-altitude Chinese balloon entering...
Idaho8.com
A vulnerable power grid is in the crosshairs of domestic extremist groups
Gunshots fired at two power substations in Moore County, North Carolina, late last year left 45,000 homes and businesses without power and more attacks just like that could already be planned by domestic extremist groups, according to experts. “All of a sudden, about 8:45 p.m., about 20 shots fired off...
Comments / 0