Sweetwater County, WY

Bomb threat at White Mountain Mall yesterday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 1, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a 911 call stating that there was a bomb at the White Mountain Mall. Officers from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) contacted mall security and as a precaution mall management decided to evacuate the mall.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 1, – February 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges

SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Water Line Break Causes Detour in Downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day.
GREEN RIVER, WY
Rock Springs, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ROCK SPRINGS, WY
