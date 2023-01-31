Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)
Valentine's day sneaks up on us every year, doesn't it? Consider this your notice to get planning. Here's the best spots in ATL to celebrate lover's day!. Amore e Amore (Inman Park)
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
Eater
An Atlanta Restaurateur Is Bringing Mediterranean Beach Vibes and Street Food to Alpharetta
Atlanta restaurateur Tal Baum (Aziza, Atrium, Falafel Nation, Bellina Alimentari) is bringing a second location of her Tel Aviv-style street food restaurant Rina to Avalon in Alpharetta this summer. The restaurant takes over the former Goldbergs Bagel space at the complex. Baum opened Rina three years ago at the Ford...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
'No W-2s, no checks, no medicine' | Residents in Decatur without mail for 5 months
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five months since many residents at a Decatur complex received mail after their mailboxes were damaged and the apartment didn't fix them. "We're not receiving any mail," Shuntaye Cooley, a resident at the Villas at Decatur apartments, said. "No W-2s, no checks, no medicine."
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store To Permanently Close.
There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen. It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.
scoopotp.com
Rina Eatery Second Location Comes to Avalon
Rina, the Israeli-style eatery from Oliva Restaurant Group, is set to open a new location at Avalon in Alpharetta. The restaurant will serve their fan-favorite mezze, hummus varieties, pitas, platters and more in a vibrant second location coming mid-2023. Guests will be able to relish Mediterranean flavor for lunch and dinner from 11am-10pm on Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-11pm on Thursday-Saturday. The new space is located 3180 Avalon Boulevard, directly off of The Plaza between Makers Market & Antico Pizza. Their original location is in the Old Fourth Ward at 699 Ponce De Leon Avenue.
multifamilybiz.com
Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville
ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
Atlanta-Based Charcuterie Chick to Expand Operations in Sandy Springs
The new space will be focused on providing a commercial kitchen for the company’s growing team, as well as a grab n’ go concept with lunch items and its signature build-a-board classes.
Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools
If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools. Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need
In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
High Street adds four new retail tenants
Four new retail tenants are coming to High Street, a mixed-use district in Perimeter Center. GID Development, High Street’s developer, announced that Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s, and a boutique beauty salon, Sugarcoat, have committed to move into the 36-acre complex, which will open its first phase in 2024. “With each new tenant, we […] The post High Street adds four new retail tenants appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Entrepreneur Opens First Black-Owned, Plant-Based Vegan Chicken Wings Restaurant in Atlanta
Meet N’namdi Arinze, the founder and owner of Vegan Wangs, an Atlanta-based delivery and catering service that offers soy-free vegan chicken wings and gluten-free oyster mushroom wings along with side items and drinks. The Black-owned company has already pleased vegans and non-vegans alike with its various flavors including Buffalo,...
Comments / 0