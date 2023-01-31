ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant hosting wine dinner Feb. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner on Feb. 7 featuring wine produced by Napa winemaker Josh Phelps and Grounded Wine in California. The curated 5-course dinner will be paired with 4 exquisite wines from Grounded Wine. WATCH INTERVIEW WITH...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?

Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Rina Eatery Second Location Comes to Avalon

Rina, the Israeli-style eatery from Oliva Restaurant Group, is set to open a new location at Avalon in Alpharetta. The restaurant will serve their fan-favorite mezze, hummus varieties, pitas, platters and more in a vibrant second location coming mid-2023. Guests will be able to relish Mediterranean flavor for lunch and dinner from 11am-10pm on Sunday-Wednesday and 11am-11pm on Thursday-Saturday. The new space is located 3180 Avalon Boulevard, directly off of The Plaza between Makers Market & Antico Pizza. Their original location is in the Old Fourth Ward at 699 Ponce De Leon Avenue.
ALPHARETTA, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville

ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA
11Alive

With growing Black representation in gymnastics, this Sandy Springs gym hopes it doesn't have to close

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Cincinnati native Gina White fell in love with flips early in life. The 13-year gymnast went to Spelman College and now coaches kids in the Hammond Park gymnasium in Sandy Springs. White started leasing the space, which was previously city-run, in August 2019 and has nearly 300 kids take gymnastics classes and participate on competitive teams at Phoenix Gymnastics.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools

If you and your family are looking for a home in Alpharetta, you’re probably factoring school choice into your decision. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated elementary schools in Alpharetta, according to this ranking system from Great Schools.  Great Schools creates rankings by analyzing data from state departments of education […] The post Rankings: These are the top-rated Alpharetta elementary schools appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need

In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

High Street adds four new retail tenants

Four new retail tenants are coming to High Street, a mixed-use district in Perimeter Center. GID Development, High Street’s developer, announced that Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s, and a boutique beauty salon, Sugarcoat, have committed to move into the 36-acre complex, which will open its first phase in 2024.  “With each new tenant, we […] The post High Street adds four new retail tenants appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

