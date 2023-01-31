Read full article on original website
Harrisburg boutique owner shares her passion for thrifting and how she uses it to empower women
There’s a popular phrase, “Dress for Success”, and a Harrisburg business owner is taking that charge into her own hands to make a difference in the lives of women in Central Pennsylvania. Janica Wright, owner of Jay’s Boutique, is using her passion for thrifting to provide a...
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Tim and Claire
Timothy and Claire met in 2014 right before their sophomore year of college. They had mutual friends dating at the time and were connected through them. After hanging out the first time, they were inseparable. Claire often came home to Lebanon to visit her family and see Timothy. Timothy, who was in Philadelphia at the time attending college, would often drive to State College to visit Claire and became an honorary member of their household there. They maintained the long-distance relationship and graduated college eager to begin their lives together. In October of 2019 they bought their first home together & in November of 2019 after 5 years of dating they got engaged at the Four Seasons in the Comcast Center in Philadelphia, PA at sunset surrounded by their families.
Cat named 'Cupid' saved after being pierced by arrow; could be adoptable by Valentine's Day
The injured cat with an arrow sticking out of his side was spotted in Berks County. It took volunteers a week to find him.
Chester County’s M. Night Shyamalan Filmed New Horror Movie in Woods of Neighboring New Jersey
Willistown Township’s M. Night Shyamalan once again remained close to home with the filming of his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, writes Eddie Davis for Lite 96.9 WFPG. The famous director filmed most of the horror thriller in the pinelands in neighboring South Jersey, not far from his 125-acre estate called Ravenwood.
Upcoming Harrisburg Fringe Festival performers share their stories and how their art aims to break down barriers
For the first time, The Harrisburg Fringe Festival, that is known by its tagline “Do Something Weird”, is coming to town in July. On The Spark, we learned what a fringe festival is and how art is used, during these events, to break down barriers and limitations. Chris...
WITF Music: Sir Dominique Jordan
Community, creativity, integrity, responsibility. Lancaster rapper, artist and social activist Sir Dominique Jordan uses the words “artivism” and “artivist” to describe his work in which art and activism are inextricably linked. He founded Artivist Corp. (formerly True2You) which has launched projects like BlockRite which helped beautify city streets. He does spoken word. He mentors. And he recently released his album The Prolific One. He and his band, The Prolific Steppas, piled into our studio for an inspiring performance and conversation.
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
These Lancaster County combat vets want to help you design the perfect engagement ring
When Andrew Wolgemuth served in Afghanistan, his comrades in his special operations platoon came to depend on him for a particular skill set and base of knowledge: diamond engagement rings. “A bunch of Rangers in my platoon were at that point in their life where they wanted to get engaged,”...
local21news.com
New details released by police in pre-planned suicides of York County family
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department have released more details into the pre-planned suicides of the Daub family. The lead investigator, Detective Timothy Fink, released the following information on Friday:. According to a written document left behind by Deborah Daub she speaks of a...
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
Daughter in triple suicide pact died holding ‘Sword of the Lord’: police
A York County woman who encouraged her parents to join her in a suicide pact was found dead last week holding a sword inscribed with the words, “The Sword of the Lord” on its blade. Police found Morgan Daub, 26, behind her parents’ Loman Avenue home in West...
abc27.com
Artisan chocolate shop brings international chocolate flavors to Central Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — With Valentines Day quickly approaching, like me, you may be frantically looking for some ‘sweet’ ideas to get for your significant other – look no further than the locally owned Cocoa Creek Chocolates. The Camp Hill-based Cocoa Creek Chocolates was founded...
Lancaster County DA weighs in on 1st year of human trafficking task force
The Human Trafficking Task Force in Lancaster County made 30 arrests in its first year. A segment of the people arrested were men who were seeking sex, including those who thought they were making arrangements to have sex with young girls as young as 13. But there were alleged traffickers charged with crimes too.
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things
Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.
Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School
Join Scott LaMar and Aniya Faulcon as The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School on February 22 at 11am. Scott and Aniya will discuss non-traditional career pathways with a panel of students, educators, and professionals. February 22, 2023 at 11am. Dauphin County Technical School. 6001 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA...
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
WGAL
Preservationist trying to save historic Hoke House in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For what could be the final time, the historic Hoke House in Spring Grove, York County, will be illuminated on Thursday evening. The electricity to the 250-year-old stone house will be turned off on Friday and will likely be demolished soon. The Hoke House dates...
local21news.com
Lancaster County residents raise concerns over the building of a new prison
A new prison is coming to Lancaster County. A public forum was held Wednesday evening and opened the floor up to comments and concerns from residents pertaining to the new prison. The lot of land for the new prison has already been purchased and is south of Lancaster City in...
lebtown.com
Don’t judge the owners of C-Jay’s Drip until you walk a mile in their sneakers
It’s one thing to rectify a mistake. It’s another thing to pay a debt to society. But it’s a whole other thing to assure others don’t make the same mistakes you did. Charles Jackson Jr. and Chad Thierwechter are turning their lives around. Theirs is a powerful story of redemption, one that possesses a certain ability to restore one’s faith in humanity.
WITF
