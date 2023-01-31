ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Tim and Claire

Timothy and Claire met in 2014 right before their sophomore year of college. They had mutual friends dating at the time and were connected through them. After hanging out the first time, they were inseparable. Claire often came home to Lebanon to visit her family and see Timothy. Timothy, who was in Philadelphia at the time attending college, would often drive to State College to visit Claire and became an honorary member of their household there. They maintained the long-distance relationship and graduated college eager to begin their lives together. In October of 2019 they bought their first home together & in November of 2019 after 5 years of dating they got engaged at the Four Seasons in the Comcast Center in Philadelphia, PA at sunset surrounded by their families.
LEBANON, PA
WITF

WITF Music: Sir Dominique Jordan

Community, creativity, integrity, responsibility. Lancaster rapper, artist and social activist Sir Dominique Jordan uses the words “artivism” and “artivist” to describe his work in which art and activism are inextricably linked. He founded Artivist Corp. (formerly True2You) which has launched projects like BlockRite which helped beautify city streets. He does spoken word. He mentors. And he recently released his album The Prolific One. He and his band, The Prolific Steppas, piled into our studio for an inspiring performance and conversation.
LANCASTER, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz

A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

New details released by police in pre-planned suicides of York County family

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Manchester Township Police Department have released more details into the pre-planned suicides of the Daub family. The lead investigator, Detective Timothy Fink, released the following information on Friday:. According to a written document left behind by Deborah Daub she speaks of a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Bethany Latham

You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of Things

Several PA libraries offer a selection of items people can borrow. In the era of eBooks and digital streaming, there are still some things that can’t be substituted for with a digital alternative. That’s why many public libraries have established collections called the Library of Things. Library card holders can check out items just like checking out a book, and use the items for free until returning them on the due date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle

KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School

Join Scott LaMar and Aniya Faulcon as The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School on February 22 at 11am. Scott and Aniya will discuss non-traditional career pathways with a panel of students, educators, and professionals. February 22, 2023 at 11am. Dauphin County Technical School. 6001 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Don’t judge the owners of C-Jay’s Drip until you walk a mile in their sneakers

It’s one thing to rectify a mistake. It’s another thing to pay a debt to society. But it’s a whole other thing to assure others don’t make the same mistakes you did. Charles Jackson Jr. and Chad Thierwechter are turning their lives around. Theirs is a powerful story of redemption, one that possesses a certain ability to restore one’s faith in humanity.
LEBANON, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
