Timothy and Claire met in 2014 right before their sophomore year of college. They had mutual friends dating at the time and were connected through them. After hanging out the first time, they were inseparable. Claire often came home to Lebanon to visit her family and see Timothy. Timothy, who was in Philadelphia at the time attending college, would often drive to State College to visit Claire and became an honorary member of their household there. They maintained the long-distance relationship and graduated college eager to begin their lives together. In October of 2019 they bought their first home together & in November of 2019 after 5 years of dating they got engaged at the Four Seasons in the Comcast Center in Philadelphia, PA at sunset surrounded by their families.

LEBANON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO