The Brooklyn Nets suffered one of its most lopsided losses of the season, 139-96 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 20 points, while Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points on the night. This game however was pretty much determined in the first quarter as Boston grabbed a 46-16 lead at the end of the first quarter,and even led 38-9 with 3:30 to go in the quarter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO