ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Nets Suffer Huge Loss to Celtics, Get Roasted on Twitter

The Brooklyn Nets suffered one of its most lopsided losses of the season, 139-96 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 20 points, while Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points on the night. This game however was pretty much determined in the first quarter as Boston grabbed a 46-16 lead at the end of the first quarter,and even led 38-9 with 3:30 to go in the quarter.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Puts Historic Beatdown On Shorthanded Nets

BOSTON — The Celtics put an absolute beatdown on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, coming away from TD Garden with a 139-96 victory. The Celtics improved their league-best record to 37-15, while the Nets dropped to 31-20. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Have you ever seen a...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies

Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Celtics rout Nets by 43 points, are they the best in the East over 76ers, Bucks? | UNDISPUTED

Jayson Tatum dropped 31 points last night as the Boston Celtics cruised to a 139-96 win over the Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown added 26 points for Boston while Kyrie Irving was the Nets leading scorer with 20. The Celtics Robert Williams said Tatum and Brown are on a mission this year, saying after the game quote, “they’re hungry. They’re still upset about last year.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Celtics win vs. Nets.
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. Celtics

In a huge clash of Eastern Conference titans, the Nets take on the Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak with a controversial 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers last time out. LeBron James had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a missed foul call on a drive to the hoop led to a missed layup, forcing the game into overtime.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy