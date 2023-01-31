Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Brooklyn Nets humiliating loss to Boston Celtics should change trade deadline plans
The Brooklyn Nets were without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Jacque Vaughn’s
Brooklyn Nets Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
On Tuesday morning, the Brooklyn Nets recalled forward Kessler Edwards from the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nets?
Coming off an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game road trip on Monday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. With Anthony Davis taking a planned night off and LeBron James sitting out with soreness in his left foot,...
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Nets Suffer Huge Loss to Celtics, Get Roasted on Twitter
The Brooklyn Nets suffered one of its most lopsided losses of the season, 139-96 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 20 points, while Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points on the night. This game however was pretty much determined in the first quarter as Boston grabbed a 46-16 lead at the end of the first quarter,and even led 38-9 with 3:30 to go in the quarter.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Celtics Wrap: Boston Puts Historic Beatdown On Shorthanded Nets
BOSTON — The Celtics put an absolute beatdown on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, coming away from TD Garden with a 139-96 victory. The Celtics improved their league-best record to 37-15, while the Nets dropped to 31-20. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Have you ever seen a...
FOX Sports
Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons lead Trail Blazers in 122-112 road win against Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis...
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen named an All-Star Game reserve
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was selected as an All-Star Game reserve by the NBA’s head coaches.
FOX Sports
Celtics rout Nets by 43 points, are they the best in the East over 76ers, Bucks? | UNDISPUTED
Jayson Tatum dropped 31 points last night as the Boston Celtics cruised to a 139-96 win over the Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn Nets. Jaylen Brown added 26 points for Boston while Kyrie Irving was the Nets leading scorer with 20. The Celtics Robert Williams said Tatum and Brown are on a mission this year, saying after the game quote, “they’re hungry. They’re still upset about last year.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Celtics win vs. Nets.
Sporting News
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. Celtics
In a huge clash of Eastern Conference titans, the Nets take on the Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak with a controversial 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers last time out. LeBron James had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a missed foul call on a drive to the hoop led to a missed layup, forcing the game into overtime.
Comments / 0