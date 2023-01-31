Read full article on original website
1 child dead, 1 adult injured after auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin
ATCEMS said the child was declared dead at the scene. An adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.
Crash involving 10 cars reported on US 183 in north Austin
The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.
Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360
AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 Wednesday morning involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Shots fired reported at Pflugerville shopping center
Pflugerville Police said officers responded to a shots fired report Thursday night in Pflugerville's Stone Hill Town Center.
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing...
One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads
AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
Williamson County judge declares emergency, Georgetown experiencing power outages
Williamson County has received increased reports of fallen tree limbs due to severe weather conditions. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The winter storm shutting down schools, roads and government facilities has led Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to issue a disaster declaration due to the severe weather conditions. According to a news...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Williamson Co. judge issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather
On Tuesday, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issued a disaster declaration due to the severe winter weather conditions, according to a news release from Williamson County.
Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm
It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
150-pound dog ‘seemed thankful’ after rescue by Austin firefighters
The Austin Fire Department posted on Twitter that crews strapped an 150-pound Mastiff mix into a sled-like stretcher Sunday evening and used ropes to pull him up a steep hill to safety. The post stated the dog's name is Mason, and he "fell down an incline near the Colorado River."
People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B
People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
ROAD CLOSURES | Freezing rain turning Central Texas roads into sheets of ice
TEMPLE, Texas — Road conditions were getting worse Tuesday morning with ice continuing to accumulate across Central Texas. Many area police departments and emergency agencies issued warnings about roads being covered in a sheet of ice. You'll find them below. Copperas Cove. Copperas Cove police posted to Facebook that...
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
New Braunfels Utilities lifts boil water notice for Riverchase customers
SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Utilities announced that the boil water notice has been rescinded for the Riverchase Pressure Zone Friday. The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use on February 3rd. The...
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
