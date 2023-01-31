ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 Wednesday morning involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Updates: Icy conditions causing closures, crashes on Central Texas roads

AUSTIN, Texas — Freezing rain has brought icy road conditions to Central Texas, forcing road closures and causing crashes. Schools and businesses have also shut down as the region deals with icing and cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Arborist advice: caring for your trees after the ice storm

It's still too early to know the full impact the ice storm has had on trees across Central Texas, but as the cleanup continues this weekend, many people are sizing up the damage. Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler spoke with a tree expert to find out what should be done now...
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

People warned not to eat food taken from dumpsters at SE Austin H-E-B

People who took food from dumpsters at an H-E-B in Southeast Austin are being warned not to eat it. It happened at the grocery store located at East William Cannon and I-35. Travis County Constable Pct.4 George Morales III says over 200 people Thursday were fighting for the food after someone posted "Free Food!"
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy