Why is Kermit Davis still coaching at Ole Miss?
At this point in the season, Ole Miss finds itself at 9-13 overall and 1-8 in the conference. It is tied for 12th in the SEC standings with LSU (who literally lost all 11 players on the team to the transfer portal) and South Carolina. Fun note: when I search South Carolina men’s basketball the system seems to want to correct it to women’s basketball. I’m sure South Carolina fans would like to do the same.
Indiana vs. Purdue: Mike Woodson pregame press conference highlights
Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Purdue. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and Logan. Specifically on Xavier, is he far enough along in his rehab that you’re comfortable he’s going to be back at some point in this season?
No. 10 Texas travels to Manhattan on Saturday to take on No. 7 Kansas State
The difficult four-game stretch for the No. 10 Texas Longhorns once again takes to the road on Saturday with a matchup against the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. The game will complete the season series for the two programs following last month’s 116-103 win by the Wildcats at the Moody Center — the only home loss of the season for the Longhorns — in which acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team struggled defensively in allowing the most points in regulation in conference history.
Mizzou Hoops Continues to Avoid Disaster
Marquee victories are exciting, especially when the Missouri Tigers pick off the nation’s No. 12 team in Columbia or defeat a ranked rival on a blistery night in St. Louis. “We were able to defeat a Top-10 team, a potential 2-seed team, in Iowa State and what happens sometime is human nature allows you to get lax,” Missouri men’s basketball head coach Dennis Gates said following a victory over the LSU Tigers Wednesday.
The Link Farm: 2.3.23
The Link Farm is your update on all things Texas A&M. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments. Gary Blair honored. Former Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair is set to be recognized as an SEC Legend at the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Blair, along with the rest of the legends, will be honored from March 1-5 at halftime of their respective team’s first games.
Coach Prime gives the State of the Buffs at Signing Day press conference
There was a lot of build up coming into Signing Day for the Buffaloes. For the first time in program history a Colorado coach has been the national topic of discussion since he was hired two months ago. Deion Sanders addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon and gave his thoughts...
Buffs Picked Third In Pac-12 Preseason Poll
BOULDER — Colorado received 16 points to finish third in the 2022 Pac-12 Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll the conference announced today. The Buffs went 11-6 last season and 5-5 in conference play. At the end of the regular season, Colorado entered the Pac-12 Tournament as the four-seed and was eliminated by the Oregon Ducks in the first round to close out the season.
SB Nation Reacts: How are you feeling after the Wizards’ winning streak?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. The Wizards are on a roll! Six straight wins! I...
Gaels Squeeze Past Dons in Moraga
MORAGA, Calif. – Mounting a second half comeback on the road in Moraga, the University of San Francisco men's basketball team (15-10, 4-6 WCC) pushed No,18/18 Saint Mary's (20-4, 9-0 WCC) to the brink on Thursday night, but the Dons ultimately fell to the Gaels tight battle, 68-59, at University Credit Union Pavilion.
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class vs. the rest of the Big Ten
Now that everything is all said and done in the 2023 class, we can now properly evaluate what Michigan has compared to the rest of the Big Ten and the entire country. The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class ranks 18th in the nation and third in the Big Ten. Michigan made one last splash on National Signing Day by flipping three-star defensive end Cameron Brandt from Stanford. The Wolverines have 10 four-stars and 14 three-stars.
The Big Preview: UVA basketball heads to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech
Grant Basile, Armaan Franklin, Darius Maddox, Kihei Clark, Virginia Tech Hokies men's basketball, Ben Vander Plas, Hunter Cattoor, Blacksburg. The Virginia Cavaliers face another road rematch, heading down to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. The Hoos are now riding a seven game winning streak, while the Hokies are coming off a tough loss at Miami. The Hokies had won two in a row, following a seven game losing streak. That included a close win over Duke and a blowout over Syracuse.
Volleyball’s Eggleston named CSWA Honda Sport Award Winner
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Volleyball's Logan Eggleston was named the Honda Sport Award winner for volleyball as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA). The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 47 years to the top...
The next two weeks decide the Mavericks’ season
The Dallas Mavericks have two weeks of basketball to decide their season. With the trade deadline looming just a week away, and eight games before a much needed break, the team has the deepest gut check it has faced this season. Back in the middle of November I wrote that...
Missouri MBB adds insult to injury, thumps LSU 87-77
LSU’s losing streak extended to nine with an 87-77 loss to Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday. Mizzou shot a sizzling 55.9% from the floor and 48.1% from behind the arc, and they also recorded a 26-to-10 assist-to-turnover ratio. Those are offensive numbers that any coach would dream about.
Syracuse football: WR Darrell Gill Jr. signs with the Orange
We expected a quiet National Signing Day for the Syracuse Orange but they ended up adding two more players yesterday. Other Offers: Had offers from Washington State and South Dakota State. Player Breakdown:. Gill offers an intriguing combination of size and speed (4.
Game Recap: Suns get blown out by Atlanta, 132-100
The Phoenix Suns did not play good basketball tonight. We could go in-depth on why, but to put it in simple terms: the Hawks brought it and the Suns did not. As Eddie Johnson said on the broadcast: “The NBA season is an 82-game marathon. Nights like this happen.”
Wednesday Dots: New Dawg Day
If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football Adds to 2023 Signing Class
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake head football coach Todd Stepsis welcomed eight student-athletes to the program on National Signing Day (Feb. 1) to join 22 early signees making up the 2023 signing class. Eliseo Buffington | ATH | Atherton, Calif. | Sacred Heart Prep HS. Notes: Recorded 8.5 sacks, 13...
Kerr Kriisa’s recent play may be best of his career, but the haters will say it’s fake
In the midst of Azuolas Tubelis having a career night, one that solidified his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year and prompted some national college basketball folks to actually consider him for bigger accolades, a debate flared up in AZ Desert Swarm’s Twitter mentions about whether or not Kerr Kriisa was the worst Arizona point guard in the past 30 years.
Memphis Back To Work Saturday Against Tulane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With five home games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Memphis Tigers host Tulane Saturday afternoon as they make the turn on the American Athletic Conference slate. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPNU. The Tigers (17-5, 7-2 AAC) currently sit third place in...
