The difficult four-game stretch for the No. 10 Texas Longhorns once again takes to the road on Saturday with a matchup against the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. The game will complete the season series for the two programs following last month’s 116-103 win by the Wildcats at the Moody Center — the only home loss of the season for the Longhorns — in which acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team struggled defensively in allowing the most points in regulation in conference history.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO