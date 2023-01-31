Read full article on original website
Jane Lee Ramsey Mann
(63, Pembroke) A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge.
Man flown to Skyline hospital after Boulevard accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. It happened about 11:20 p.m. near the Masonville Overpass and the report from Hopkinsville police says 44-year old Kyle Clark of Hopkinsville had been headed north when he went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, causing his car to overturn.
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
Local man injured in downtown accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Four injured in three Hopkinsville accidents
Four people were injured in three separate accidents Thursday afternoon and evening in Hopkinsville. The first happened just after 4 p.m. near Huck’s and two people in one car were taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Health. The second happened about 20 minutes later at Fort Campbell Boulevard and...
Christian Co. SO charges Pembroke man with burglary
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pembroke man with burglary after responding to a residential alarm on Overby Lane on January 30. According to a news release, Sgt. Andy Spann responded to a home in the 1000 block of Overby Lane around midnight on January 30 and discovered 40-year-old Steven Douglas Pruitt allegedly standing at the rear of the garage, wearing a mask.
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarksville man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing in Clarksville. Police say 74-year old Donald Lockhart was last seen at a home in Clarksville Friday night about 7 p.m. and he has medical conditions that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He is a...
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
Clarksville PD: One hurt in shooting at Peachers Mill Road intersection
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting at Peachers Mill Road and the 101st Airborne Division Parkway that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital. According to a news release, officers responded to the intersection just after 12 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting that appears to have been a targeted incident and not a random act. While on the scene, a male victim arrived at Tonnova Healthcare with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital.
Kiwanis raises over $5k with pancake breakfast
For the second consecutive year, the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club brought in over $5,000 at its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Kiwanis President Chandler Ladd says the crowd started coming in early and kept the War Memorial Building busy. She says the event wouldn’t have been possible without their sponsors and product...
Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes
A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
Bentzel announces major proposed changes during state of schools breakfast
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel announced major proposed changes and updates on consolidation at Friday morning’s Chamber of Commerce State of the Schools Eye Opener breakfast. Bentzel says the district has been working with its partners to conduct cost analysis and to make cost-cutting changes to the...
HHS Black Student Union to host Local Legends program
Hopkinsville High School’s Black Student Union is inviting the public to a program celebrating African American history at the Pennyroyal Area Museum on Tuesday, February 21. It will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., according to a news release, and students will share stories of great accomplishments and contributions from local legends from the local African American community.
CBB Friday News and Notes
Kentucky Falls at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. Robyn Benton scored 24 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at No. 1 South Carolina 87-69 on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. Benton did a lot of her damage at the line, making 13 of her 14 free throw attempts. She had four steals, two blocked shots, two rebounds and an assist in the game. Kentucky (10-12, 2-8 SEC) got 11 points from both Blair Green and Maddie Scherr. South Carolina (22-0, 10-0) used its superior size to outscore Kentucky 62-14 in the paint. The Gamecocks grabbed 50 rebounds to just 32 for the Cats.
School board approves wall paneling at Pembroke, hears nurses’ report
It was a short agenda at the meeting of the Christian County School Board Thursday evening, as members heard the nurses’ report and approved some construction at Pembroke Elementary. The wall panels officials are looking to have installed at Pembroke Elementary would be like the ones installed at South...
Trigg Board of Education battling nickel tax petition in court
The Trigg County Board of Education has chosen its path on how to proceed, having filed a complaint in Trigg Circuit Court against a petition that was certified by County Clerk Carmen Finley and signed by residents who wish to put the board’s proposed nickel tax on the ballot.
