FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
sunny943.com
Fayetteville Woman Wins Nearly Half-Million In Cash 5 Jackpot
A Fayetteville woman is nearly a half million dollars richer, as she won a recent North Carolina Education Lottery Cash 5 jackpot. Teresa Logan bought her $1 Cash 5 ticket using the lottery’s Online Play system, and won $491,451. She matched all five white balls in last Wednesday’s drawing.
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
Dismembered body found inside barrel filled with concrete in North Carolina, authorities say
Deputies said the search continued the next day when detectives found a 55-gallon barrel in a wooded area that contained concrete and what were believed to be human remains.
iheart.com
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
qcnews.com
Someone in NC wins $1 million Powerball prize; jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lucky person in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the NC Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County....
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
WRAL
One person dies, three vehicles damaged in Cumberland County crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State troopers and emergency workers responded to a deadly crash Sunday afternoon. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. WRAL News is working to learn...
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
cbs17
Woman found dead near roadside in Cumberland County, deputies say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells. Wells said...
Woman charged with murder after newborn found dead near North Carolina railroad tracks
Deputies say the case remains active until other leads are followed up to ensure nobody else was involved.
Indicted ex-student resource officer, wife turn themselves in to North Carolina sheriff’s office
A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student.
North Carolina Highway Patrol investigating after chase leads to 3 car crash in Dunn
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a three car crash in Dunn.
Police: Synthetic weed, falsely labeled CBD, $2M cash found at North Carolina smoke shop
Search warrants were served on The Candy Shop smoke shop locations on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
cbs17
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
cbs17
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
cbs17
Hoke County Commissioner Baldwin dies, remembered for strong leadership
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin has died, the chairman of the board of commissioners said Tuesday. Baldwin’s age and cause of death were not immediately available. The U.S. Army veteran who told his local newspaper that he spent 25 years working in information science...
WRAL
Children injured, one seriously when Lee County school bus crashes
SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.
