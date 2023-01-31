A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO