Fayetteville, NC

sunny943.com

Fayetteville Woman Wins Nearly Half-Million In Cash 5 Jackpot

A Fayetteville woman is nearly a half million dollars richer, as she won a recent North Carolina Education Lottery Cash 5 jackpot. Teresa Logan bought her $1 Cash 5 ticket using the lottery’s Online Play system, and won $491,451. She matched all five white balls in last Wednesday’s drawing.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot

A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
RALEIGH, NC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL

Children injured, one seriously when Lee County school bus crashes

SANFORD, N.C. — The driver of a school bus carrying students to a Lee County charter school was charged with failure to maintain lane control on Thursday morning. Four children were injured, one seriously when the bus overturned in a ditch on Lemon Springs Road near St. Andrews Church Road in Sanford. There were 13 students on the bus, en route to MINA charter school, at the time of the crash around 7:30 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC

