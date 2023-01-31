Read full article on original website
Related
‘Shrinking’ Creator Admits He Was ‘Prepared’ For Harrison Ford To Turn Down His Role (Exclusive)
Movie legend Harrison Ford, 80, is popping up on the small screen again in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, Shrinking. Harrison stars as Dr. Paul Rhodes, who takes issue with the borderline unethical therapy tactics used by his mentee Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel). At the show’s New York City red carpet premiere on January 24, creator Bill Lawrence, 54, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how he bravely asked Harrison to star in the show, expecting that the Star Wars alum would respectfully decline the offer.
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Revival Just Made It Easier For Crossovers With Ted Danson And Other Cheers Stars
A key piece of information about the Frasier revival has been revealed that will make it a lot easier to have crossovers with the Cheers characters.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Call Me Kat to Introduce Jack McBrayer as the Café's New Baker — But Will He Stick Around? Watch Sneak Peek
Jack McBrayer makes quite the impression during his Call Me Kat debut. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (Fox, 9:30/8:30c), which welcomes the 30 Rock alum as new hire Gideon, the baker Kat has tapped to replace Leslie Jordan’s Phil — at least for now. In the clip, Kat brings the Amish man over to The Middle C so he can meet all her favorite people (and Sheila), but neglects to warn her friends that Gideon has no filter. McBrayer’s guest stint doubles as a 30 Rock reunion with Cheyenne Jackson (aka Max), who recurred on the NBC sitcom...
In Style
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Night Court Renewed For Season 2 At NBC, And That's Not All For Melissa Rauch And John Larroquette's Show
NBC already renewed Night Court for Season 2, and that's not the only interesting news for the show starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette.
Showtime Reportedly Cancels ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season 2
A long, long time ago The Big Bang Theory spurred off into a spin-off series following one of the beloved leads, Sheldon Cooper. This was appropriately named Young Sheldon. Shortly after came Young Rock, which is a comedic take on wrestler-turned-actor Dwanye Johnson’s upbringing. Now, it looks like we may get a Young Dexter, which is said to follow the popular serial killer through his adolescent years. It was reported yesterday by TVLine that the acclaimed reboot Dexter: New Blood has been canceled at Showtime and therefore will not be moving forward with Season 2. But, there’s a silver lining: in...
Collider
'King Of The Hill' Reboot Coming to Hulu With Original Cast Returning
A return to Arlen, Texas is in the works at Hulu. A King Of The Hill revival has been ordered by the streaming platform with co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return along with the rest of the original voice cast. Judge and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as Hank and Peggy Hill, respectively. Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby Hill, along with Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive and Lauren Tom as Minh Souphanousinphone.
Complex
Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators
Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal
With just four episodes out so far, “Night Court” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC. “Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan...
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
‘The Office’: Which 2 Cast Members Dubbed Themselves ‘Emmy-Losing Actors’
How many Emmy nominations and wins did 'The Office' receive during its nine season run and which actors got snubbed?
Collider
James Roday Rodriguez Sees 'Psych 4' In the Near-Future
James Roday Rodriguez, who plays the fan favorite fake psychic Shawn Spencer, is predicting a Psych 4 film in his future. Based on the popular comedy-drama series Psych that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, Psych: The Movie centers around sleuth’s mystery adventures along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill, The West Wing) and was released via the show’s original USA Network in 2017. Following the success of the first film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus premiered on Peacock in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
ComicBook
Poker Face's Lil Rel Howery Revels He Was Up for a Part in Glass Onion
The first four episodes of Poker Face are now streaming on Peacock, marking the second murder mystery project by Rian Johnson to be released in mere months. Of course, Johnson also helmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery which just earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who has the ability to tell when people are lying. Each episode features new guest stars as Charlie unravels a murder that was seen at the start of the episode, much like the formula of Columbo. Recently, Get Out star Lil Rel Howery spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about playing a villain in the show's third episode, "The Stall," and meeting Johnson.
Annette Bening to Star in Peacock’s Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’
Four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening will star in Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series “Apples Never Fall,” based on “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” author Liane Moriarty’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel. The role marks “The Kids Are...
NME
‘King Of The Hill’ revival series in the works at Hulu
A reboot of King Of The Hill is officially underway at Hulu. The streaming service has green-lit a revival series of the animated comedy, with original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels set to return and executive produce. The reboot will be helmed by showrunner Saladin Patterson (The Wonder Years),...
Kathy Bates to star in 'Matlock' remake
CBS has announced it is working on a "Matlock" remake starring Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates.
