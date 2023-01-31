Expanded Recall; Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Recalled Due to Presence of Benzene

The recall for Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 has been expanded, announced Edgewell Personal Care Company. One additional batch has been added to the original recall announced on July 29, 2022, stated the company.

A review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, stated the FDA. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

The recalled products include:





UPC

DESCRIPTION

Lot Code

Expiration

Size





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

20016AF

December 2022

6 oz





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

20084BF

February 2023

6 oz





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

21139AF

April 2024

6 oz





0-79656-04041-8

Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30

20301CF

September 2023

6 oz





Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources, stated the FDA. As stated in the press release, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.

To date, Edgewell has not received any adverse events related to this recall. Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com



