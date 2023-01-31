ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

Courageous Stafford Girl with Alopecia Shares her Story Through her Children's Book

By Kaitlyn DeBarth
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ - You may remember reading about an 8-year-old girl raising awareness and money for a skin condition called Alopecia back in September 2022.

This young girl from Stafford is Willow Arthur, and she was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was 5 years old. Willow has now written a children's book with her mother, Summer Arthur, sharing her experiences since being diagnosed.

Willow's mom has a long-time best friend who went on to become a Dermatologist and Assistant Professor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Last year, that friend, Dr. Elizabeth Jones, reached out to her to see if she could support a project for Willow along with her medical students who do great illustrations.

"They wanted to help her write her story in a children’s book." Summer shared. "Of course, we loved this idea for Willow."

Originally, the Arthur family intended for the book to be something just for Willow to have, but when it came time to self-publish they decided to make it available to the public for two reasons.

Mrs. Arthur shared those reasons below:

When Willow lost her hair that is one of the first things we did, search Amazon for a children’s book on Alopecia so that she can have something to read and relate to. So, we wanted to share it, so maybe it can be a comfort to another boy or girl who is diagnosed with Alopecia.
We also want to use this gift to Willow and the profits made from it, as a gift back to the Alopecia community.

Willow's mom said writing the book together was a lot of fun, but she hopes someday when she is older she will write one from only her perspective.

The children's book is titled "Courageous But Not Contagious" and is about 'Willow, an elementary school student, who recounts her journey with Alopecia Areata. From finding out her hair would likely not grow back, to choosing all the fun hats to wear to school, to learning about self-acceptance, Willow shows her bravery and kindness."

"I hope when she picks up this book every so often it will be a good reminder to her of what she has learned, how strong and brave she really is," Willow's mom said. "I hope she reads it and remembers God is in control because I’m sure there will be tough days when she forgets these truths.  And I hope it can be an encouragement to another little boy or girl with Alopecia, which is the main reason we decided to share it."

The book is available to be purchased on Amazon here.

"If you know a family with a child diagnosed with Alopecia and think they might be interested in reading some of Willow’s story, please share," Summer continued, "It can also be a simple way to support our daughter and the Alopecia community while also educating your child about one of the many ways their peers may be different from them and how they, too, can be strong walking in their own differences."

The Arthur family wanted to say thank you to Dr. Jones and her medical students, Reeya and Maddy, for this special gift to Willow. They said they "love how God worked this out" and wanted to share a bible verse that encourages them:

Matthew 10:29-31 “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. But even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OV2C_0kXt311t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbTWN_0kXt311t00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Young Middletown Heroes: Gianna Santilli and Ja'mera Carter Saved Family Member's Lives as House Fire Spread.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: There are two young heroes in Middletown, who quickly reacted to a fire and ultimately according to those there on the scene, "took action to save lives." It was 3:00 a.m., on Thursday morning, February 2, when the Middletown Township Fire Department was called to action for a house fire on Ideal Avenue, in northern Middletown. Upon arriving at the scene, back-up was immediately called, as the fire was spreading quickly. Over 40 Firefighters responded to assist with the mission from: East Keansburg Fire Company, Port Monmouth Fire Company, Independent Fire Company of Belford and Community Fire Company.  According to the...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

In Case You Missed It: The Woman’s Place in Medieval Irish Literature

Princeton, NJ --The catalyst for me to attend the February 3 lecture by Dr. Geraldine Parsons, a senior lecturer at the University of Glasgow, was the item in the TAPinto Princeton Community News e-mail newsletter featuring "Midweek Arts in Princeton." The title of Dr. Parsons' talk was "The Quiet Girls of Early Ireland: Women in Medieval Irish Literature." I'm so glad I went. In her captivating presentation at the James Stewart Film Theater, Dr. Parsons explained that the genesis of Irish literature could be traced to the myths native to the island, which were originally passed down orally in the prehistoric...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES

HOLMDEL, NJ: A GO FUND ME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE RUBIN FAMILY WHO SAFELY MADE IT OUT OF THEIR COMPLETELY DESTROYED HOME, AS IT WENT UP IN FLAMES. THE FAMILY HAS 5 CHILDREN.  THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief READ MORE ABOUT SEARCH FOR DUKE: Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tears of Pride Flow at Pan-African Flag Raising Ceremony in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Bruce Morgan missed untold birthday parties, holiday gatherings and other moments and milestones over the years when his work as president of the New Brunswick chapter of the NAACP beckoned. And although he often found these sacrifices difficult no matter how worthy the cause, they were sacrifices also made by his wife, Deborah, and their two children. So, as he was being honored at Saturday’s Pan-African flag raising ceremony at the Middlesex County Administration Building – part of a celebration of Black History Month – Morgan paused to honor his loved ones. “Even as little kids, my son and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help

HOLMDEL, NJ - Neighbors can help find triumph in tragedy and find the Rubin's dog Duke who fled the blaze that burned down their home today.  The family made it out alive and are searching for their beloved pet.   Read this message from Zdena Rubin: "We can't find our dog, Duke. He's part shepherd part husky.  Duke weighs 105 pounds and he just turned one on January 28th. The firefighters told us  there was a report of a loose large shepherd dog in the neighborhood." Contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 if you see Duke!
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sayreville Police Seek Public's Help to Find Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Killer

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The Sayreville police department is asking for the public's help to find the killer of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday evening, Feb. 1. In particular, the police are seeking assistance from residents of the Harbor Club and La Mer developments who might have video footage of the complex between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. We are also seeking out anyone who might have traveled with a dashboard camera in their vehicle during those times along Ernston Road, Gondek Driver, or Point of Woods Drive. Anyone with video footage is asked to email it to CIBevidence@sayreville.com or call Det. Morales at (732) 727-4444. All information can be kept confidential. Related: Vigil Set for Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Feb. 8 Related: Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence in Sayreville Related: Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park Public Library announces February programs

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Public Library, located at 500 First Ave., has announced its upcoming events for February, which include a Black History movie matinee, a Valentine's Day party, toddler story time, a Snapology Lego Workshop and more.  Select events require registration by calling the library at 732 774 4221. Toddler storytime will take place in the junior room on February 6, 13 and 27 at 2:30 p.m. This event is free and aimed at ages two to three, but all are welcome.  The No Pressure Book Club continues to meet every other Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The next meetup is on February...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tickets for Belmar’s 15th Annual Dine and Discover are Now Available

BELMAR, NJ — Those looking for a taste of Belmar now have the opportunity to hit all the beloved spots in the borough because tickets for the annual Dine and Discover are now available.  Belmar’s Dine and Discover event showcases some of the area’s most delicious restaurants and shops. Ticket-wielding participants essentially enjoy a “restaurant crawl” where they can try some of the establishments’ most popular menu items.  One ticket for the event, which is slated for Sunday, March 12, costs $35. The event also offers group prices as well: A small group deal is $175 (buy five tickets get one free),...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of  a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Quiet Week on the Princeton Agenda -- School Demographics the Big Story

Princeton, NJ –Unless you are into demographics and acronyms like PSAC (and some of us are), this is a remarkably slow week on the municipal calendar. Aside from the important presentation on demographics and the projected number of public school age children (PSAC) moving into the Princeton school district, which takes place at the School Board on Tuesday, February 7, the municipal calendar is empty. No Council meeting, no Zoning Board, no Planning Board. We will have a preview -- and some historical context -- of the demographic report in the TAPinto newsletter that goes out Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, for those...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown Native, Global Humanitarian Pete Reed Killed Evacuating Civilians in Ukraine

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE -- Bordentown native Pete Reed traveled to the most dangerous corners of the world to help others. On February 2, while assisting Ukrainians escaping the heavy shelling of Bakhmut, Reed died when his evacuation vehicle was hit. Reed graduated from Bordentown Regional High School in 2007 before serving as an infantryman in the Marine Corps in Third Battalion, Eighth Marines from 2007-2011. He later went on to graduate from paramedic school in June 2023.  At just 33 years old, Reed worked in some of the hardest hit countries in the world to rescue and care for citizens innocently impacted by violence.  Alex Potter, Pete’s...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Opinion: Camden Must Continue the Push to Close the Digital Divide

When our schools reopened this academic year, parents, teachers, administrators, and students alike breathed a huge sigh of relief for the return to normalcy. It has never been more gratifying to see our community smile, learn and play — together. However, there is one thing I do not want to see a return to the pre-pandemic norm: the concept that high-speed home broadband connectivity is not critical. When the pandemic struck, it quickly became clear that connectivity at home is more than just a “nice to have” — it is essential to empower future generations with the tools they need to thrive...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ ‘lunch break’ killer gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker

PLAINSBORO — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy