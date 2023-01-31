Courageous Stafford Girl with Alopecia Shares her Story Through her Children's Book

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ - You may remember reading about an 8-year-old girl raising awareness and money for a skin condition called Alopecia back in September 2022.

This young girl from Stafford is Willow Arthur, and she was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was 5 years old. Willow has now written a children's book with her mother, Summer Arthur, sharing her experiences since being diagnosed.

Willow's mom has a long-time best friend who went on to become a Dermatologist and Assistant Professor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Last year, that friend, Dr. Elizabeth Jones, reached out to her to see if she could support a project for Willow along with her medical students who do great illustrations.

"They wanted to help her write her story in a children’s book." Summer shared. "Of course, we loved this idea for Willow."

Originally, the Arthur family intended for the book to be something just for Willow to have, but when it came time to self-publish they decided to make it available to the public for two reasons.

Mrs. Arthur shared those reasons below:

When Willow lost her hair that is one of the first things we did, search Amazon for a children’s book on Alopecia so that she can have something to read and relate to. So, we wanted to share it, so maybe it can be a comfort to another boy or girl who is diagnosed with Alopecia.

We also want to use this gift to Willow and the profits made from it, as a gift back to the Alopecia community.

Willow's mom said writing the book together was a lot of fun, but she hopes someday when she is older she will write one from only her perspective.

The children's book is titled "Courageous But Not Contagious" and is about 'Willow, an elementary school student, who recounts her journey with Alopecia Areata. From finding out her hair would likely not grow back, to choosing all the fun hats to wear to school, to learning about self-acceptance, Willow shows her bravery and kindness."

"I hope when she picks up this book every so often it will be a good reminder to her of what she has learned, how strong and brave she really is," Willow's mom said. "I hope she reads it and remembers God is in control because I’m sure there will be tough days when she forgets these truths. And I hope it can be an encouragement to another little boy or girl with Alopecia, which is the main reason we decided to share it."

The book is available to be purchased on Amazon here.

"If you know a family with a child diagnosed with Alopecia and think they might be interested in reading some of Willow’s story, please share," Summer continued, "It can also be a simple way to support our daughter and the Alopecia community while also educating your child about one of the many ways their peers may be different from them and how they, too, can be strong walking in their own differences."

The Arthur family wanted to say thank you to Dr. Jones and her medical students, Reeya and Maddy, for this special gift to Willow. They said they "love how God worked this out" and wanted to share a bible verse that encourages them:

Matthew 10:29-31 "Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? And not one of them will fall to the ground apart from your Father. But even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not, therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows."










