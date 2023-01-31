Porter Moser made sure his Oklahoma team was well aware of what West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson had the capability to do as a scorer on the offensive end. The head coach showed his club film of his 31-point explosion against Auburn where Stevenson nailed 7 three-pointers and then again the flex action that got him baskets against TCU on consecutive possessions. It’s safe to say that he was the focus for the Sooners defense when it came to trying to take him out of things.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO