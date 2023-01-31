Read full article on original website
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
Houston Methodist awards $6.8M in grants to Greater Houston area organizations
In a Feb. 1 press release, officials with Houston Methodist Hospital announced the awarding of $6.8 million in grants through the hospital's Community Benefits Grant Program. (Courtesy Houston Methodist) In a Feb. 1 press release, officials with Houston Methodist Hospital announced the awarding of $6.8 million in grants through the...
City of Pearland sees decline in new residential construction, blames construction costs
Pearland saw a sharp decrease in residential permits issued for single-family homes year over year. (Courtesy Canva) A report from the city of Pearland shows a decrease in permits for single-family homes in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The quarterly report, which encompasses Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, states...
XSpace to bring futuristic commercial condo spaces to Houston Design District in 2024
A rendering shows XSpace's future Houston location under construction in the Heights. (Rendering Courtesy XSpace) Arriving in 2024, XSpace—which has an established location in Austin—is coming to the Houston Design District. The concept is under construction at 7022 Old Katy Road, Houston, and bills itself as a modern...
Strength-training studio [solidcore] set to open its Rice Village location Feb. 11
Inspired by traditional pilates, [solidcore] is a strength-based fitness class that offers full-body workouts designed to break down muscles by getting them used to second stage muscle failure, at which point the muscles build back stronger and leaner. (Courtesy [solidcore]) [Solidcore], a strength-training studio based in Washington, D.C., is set...
METRO hosts public feedback meeting Feb. 7 for Gulfton Corridor Project
The Wheeler Transit Center in Midtown sits at the heart of where several modes of transportation intersect. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will host the first of three public meetings Feb. 7 to get feedback on a proposed new corridor to provide rapid bus service in the Gulfton area.
Fulshear downtown plans to create connection
Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
What's new at Market Street: 2 locations coming soon and 8 recent openings in The Woodlands
New stores at Market Street in 2023 include Kendra Scott with the accompanying Sips + Sweets Cafe. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Market Street in The Woodlands has seen eight openings in its center at 9595 Six Pines Drive since late 2022, and two new businesses are slated to open in 2023, according to Market Street officials.
Tesla signed as tenant for Brookshire business park
Tesla appears to be moving into the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire. Empire West is in its third phase of construction, which includes two more buildings. The third phase does not yet have a definitive timeline for completion, according to officials from Stream Realty. (Courtesy Stream Realty) Tesla appears...
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
Luxury men's active and casual wear store Rhone opens at Market Street in The Woodlands
Rhone offers a variety of active and casual wear exclusively for men. (Courtesy Rhone) Men’s premium performance and activewear company Rhone opened its newest shop at Market Street on Feb 1. "Our store is designed to create a community space where everyone is welcome, and connections are made. The...
National chain PJ's Coffee to open new location in Sugar Land
National coffee brand PJ's Coffee will open a new Sugar Land location this spring. (Courtesy PJ's Coffee) PJ’s Coffee is set to open in late spring at 17211 W. Grand Parkway S., Sugar Land, a PJ’s spokesperson said via email. PJ’s Coffee is a New Orleans-based coffee franchise that serves coffee, cold brew iced coffee, teas and blended frozen coffee drinks and smoothies. The coffee chain has multiple locations in 14 states across the U.S., according to the website. www.pjscoffee.com.
Your guide to 23 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area
Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026
Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
Healthy fast-food chain Salad and Go plans to open new location in League City
Salad and Go will open its first three locations in the Houston area in February with one in League City. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Arizona-based Salad and Go aims to open one of its first Houston area locations at 2590 E. League City Parkway, League City, on Feb. 22, said Loren Brown, media relations account executive at BizCom Associates.
HCSO: Child dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway of north Houston home
HOUSTON — A child died Friday after being hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in north Houston, Harris County Sheriff deputies said. This happened shortly before 5 p.m. in a residential area on Brea Crest Street near the Hardy Toll Road. A family member was...
Commercial real estate in The Woodlands: Fewer office, retail vacancies in late 2022
In late 2022, The Woodlands had fewer vacancies in its commercial real estate. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Industrial leasing in The Woodlands area decreased in late 2022 compared to the previous year with vacancies climbing about 1 percentage point. Office and retail sectors saw vacancies decrease compared to 2021. A resident...
Harris County Flood Control District to repair Barker Reservoir tributaries
The project will address erosion and slope failures along a tributary of the Upper Buffalo Bayou. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) The Harris County Flood Control District will begin rehabilitation this winter on tributaries upstream of the Barker Reservoir, according to a district press release. Barker Repair Package 1 will address erosion...
Freebirds, Kyuramen: 5 businesses now open, coming soon east of I-45 in south Montgomery County
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened its newest location in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off Hwy. 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere. This is our first of many restaurant openings...
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
