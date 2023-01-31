ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton (agg 3-1) AS IT HAPPENED: Toon book first Wembley date for 24 years

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline
 2 days ago
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash between Newcastle and Southampton.

CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
msn.com

FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newcastle vs. Southampton live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch EFL Cup

Newcastle United are looking to secure their spot in the final of the EFL Cup when they face Southampton in the second leg of their semifinal on Tuesday. With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, the Magpies have a great opportunity to progress to the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Nottingham Forest. Eddie Howe’s Southampton side will be determined to overturn the deficit and make it through to the final themselves. The Saints have been in good form lately and will be eager to put in a strong performance in front of the Newcastle crowd.
BBC

Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong

Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea host Fulham tonight in the Premier League as Graham Potter’s side return to action following a two-week break.Chelsea’s early exit from the FA Cup meant they have not played since the goalless draw at Liverpool, but the Blues remained busy in the transfer window.The deadline day signing of Enzo Fernandez on a British transfer record deal took Chelsea’s January spending to over £300m, and the club will now look to improve upon their position of 10th in the table.Fulham beat Chelsea 2-1 at Craven Cottage earlier this month and come into tonight’s West London derby two points above...
BBC

FA Cup: Birmingham 0-1 Blackburn highlights

Blackburn Rovers beat Birmingham 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay after defender Auston Trusty's extra-time own goal. Available to UK users only.
Yardbarker

Graham Potter given injury boost, confirms four players back in squad to face Fulham

Chelsea have been given an injury boost after manager Graham Potter confirmed that four players will be in his matchday squad to face Fulham on Friday night. The two London sides are set to meet at Stamford Bridge later on today and with the Blues two points behind Friday’s opponents, but with a game-in-hand, Graham Potter’s men will have the chance to leapfrog their cross-city rivals.
Yardbarker

Report: Enzo Fernandez IN Chelsea Squad To Face Fulham

The speculation was rife on Twitter earlier today about whether Enzo Fernandez had trained for Chelsea today due to their being no pictures of him in the team training session. Reports now are suggesting the Argentine did train, and his VISA has been approved for him to be eligible to...
Yardbarker

Ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen: Newcastle will be convinced they can win Carabao Cup final

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen says the Carabao Cup final is setup to be a classic. United's semifinal victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night will see them meet Newcastle United in the final. Meulensteen said: "Manchester United have players on their books who are serial winners in...
BBC

EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas

Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
