‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Former Boise city council member's use of $14,000 in campaign funds raises questions
BOISE, Idaho — Lisa Sánchez, who recently served as the District 3 representative in the Boise City Council, spent $14,655 of her campaign funds in the non-election year of 2022, according to finance reports – and the Ada County Clerk is in the process of reviewing the filings.
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time, and he's found the perfect blend.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
livability.com
9 Reasons to Move to Nampa, Idaho
In this Idaho gem just west of Boise, you'll find a family friendly community full of job opportunities, outdoor attractions, outstanding wineries and so much more. Nampa, Idaho, once just a stopping point on the way to Boise, is booming. People are moving to Nampa from across the country, drawn by new job opportunities, a fresh start or just because it’s a great place to raise a family.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Boise Commutes Are Getting Worse, Should Workers Be Paid for it?
With the influx of people moving to Boise and surrounding cities, more and more people are driving between cities to and from work. You’ve noticed the highways and main roads getting much busier, right? Well, you’re not crazy... they ARE getting busier. Keep scrolling for the average commute...
livability.com
Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?
Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]
We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
Nampa Couple Survives No Holds Barred National TV Show
Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The show is supposed to be about getting your business back on track along with renovations. However, this episode was so much more than your usual flip this business that are so popular on cable television. The show aired recently and it was quite emotional. We have watched the episode twice and want to share with you the bravery of this young Nampa couple.
Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]
We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
